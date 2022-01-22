ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High grade masks urged for returning staff and students at UMass

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – UMass-Amherst is clarifying their latest recommendation on mask wearing on campus after some confusion about what is being expected.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMass, the school has asked students and staff to use a high-grade mask, but does not require, the use of a high grade mask.

UMass Amherst recommending higher filtration masks after upping COVID protocol

The university’s guidance states: “Face coverings are required in all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. We strongly urge you to use a high-grade mask, such as KN95, KF94, or N95, or double-mask. Cloth masks should be used only when double masking with a close-fitting surgical mask underneath. While UMass Amherst community members are expected to supply their own masks, the university recently placed a large order for KN95 masks, which will be available to faculty, staff and students who are not able to obtain their own.”

The university has a page on their website dedicated to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about COVID-19 protocols on campus.

New reporting adds nuance to COVID counts

The state-reported COVID-19 data better reflect the realities of the pandemic now that the number of COVID-10 patients hospitalized is broken down between people hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19 and people who have COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another reason.
Supply chain issues in Springfield

Nearly two years into this pandemic, grocery shopping continues to be a guessing game when it comes to what's on the shelves. 22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson was live in Springfield with how the customer's experience has had to adapt.
