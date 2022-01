Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told "CBS Mornings" she is open to breaking up the Build Back Better bill to increase its chances of passing. "I'm open to whatever is going to get us across the finish line knowing we're not going to get one single Republican to lower the price of prescription drugs, not one to give us universal childcare, not one who's going to say that these corporations that make billions in profits are going to not get away any longer with paying zero in taxes. We've got all those in Build Back Better. We just need to get what we can across the finish line," she said on Tuesday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO