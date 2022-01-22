The Joyce Kaufman Show 1-21-22

The Biden team was all over the place yesterday doing damage control for his Ukraine blunder. This one interview with Kamala Harris got especially contentious. And it seems like M&M’s have gone woke. We’ll tell you what they are doing with their new ad campaign.
Seth Meyers on Thursday said it was rare “good news” that President Joe Biden and Democrats will get a chance to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the court’s three liberal members. (Watch the video below.) But the “Late Night” host wasn’t jumping for...
After CNN’s Jim Acosta spent the week knocking Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host has returned the favor, dedicating a segment of Friday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to a takedown of Acosta’s new show, “Democracy in Peril,” which he framed as melodramatic, boring and unable to attract viewers.
Illegal immigrants are being allowed to vote in major cities, social credit scores are heading your way and Biden’s broken campaign promises are starting to add up. Sorry, Mr. President, your failed welfare state won’t save you in 2022.
Comments / 0