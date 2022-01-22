ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Joyce Kaufman Show 1-21-22

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce discusses the Biden administration , the...

The South Florida Morning Show HR 2 1-21-22

The Biden team was all over the place yesterday doing damage control for his Ukraine blunder. This one interview with Kamala Harris got especially contentious. And it seems like M&M’s have gone woke. We’ll tell you what they are doing with their new ad campaign.
Joyce Kaufman: No Restraint Ep. 134- The World is Upside Down

Illegal immigrants are being allowed to vote in major cities, social credit scores are heading your way and Biden’s broken campaign promises are starting to add up. Sorry, Mr. President, your failed welfare state won’t save you in 2022.
POLITICS

