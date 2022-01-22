Mother: Teachers manipulated child to change gender identity

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Four days after Celine started working as a nursing assistant in the COVID-19 unit at a Placerville nursing home, she tested positive for the virus. She was fatigued, weak and had a dry cough — but she kept working. She said she has worked 13 days in the last two weeks, frequently taking care of more than a dozen patients at a time or working a double shift when asked.

