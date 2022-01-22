ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother: Teachers manipulated child to change gender identity

LOS ANGELES — A mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into changing her gender identity and name has filed a legal case against...

Regina Davis-Falconer
3d ago

This gender conversation should not be going on in school.... They need to concentrate on reading writing arithmetic history

Reply(7)
20
Zactivist Zap
3d ago

surprised the lib media hasn't circled the wagons to bury this story. these creep child mollestors trying to 'trans' kids usually operate with complete immunity.

Reply
9
EXACTLY
3d ago

Democrat teachers will make your children a statistic in life and a nightmare for your family , send them to private school , or home school or Christian school Invest now and theirs tremendous chance they will be successful and NORMAL !!

Reply
8
 

