Join us today at the Dutchtown library for an author visit with Kevin A. Rodrigue as he discusses his most recent book, If Only That Tree Could Talk!. Have you ever driven down a country road and noticed a majestic old tree and wondered what stories that tree could tell about the things it has seen? In his book If Only That Tree Could Talk, Rodrigue addresses that very question—presenting the history of Louisiana from the perspective of a plantation live oak. Although fictionalized, the tree’s stories are based on actual historical pictures, letters, and speeches featuring real people who had tremendous impacts on the Pelican State. Rodrigue, a history teacher and native Louisianan, has always enjoyed telling stories of Louisiana’s past.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO