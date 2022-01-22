ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana's Film Prize announces $50K grand prize, submission deadlines, networking event

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Louisiana Film Prize is bringing back the opportunity for competing filmmakers to receive the $50,000 grand prize for its eleventh season.

"Moving the Film Prize back up to $50,000 is huge for our community," says Executive Director of the Prize Foundation Gregory Kallenberg. " We are already seeing independent filmmakers sign up, and we can't wait to continue our work of making Caddo Parish in indie film Mecca."

Filmmakers around the world are invited to participate by submitting a short film that must be shot in Louisiana. If the film is shot in Caddo Parish, they are eligible to receive the $50,000, but if it's shot anywhere else in Louisiana they win $25,000. Both prizes have the reputation of being the top two cash prizes in the world for a narrative short film respectively.

“The response we have seen from filmmakers across Louisiana and the country just over the last few weeks has been astounding. That tells me that this year's Film Prize is going to be something truly special,” said Film Prize director Chris Lyon.

Film Prize will be hosting a kickoff and networking event on Thursday Jan. 27 at 6p.m. at Central Artstation. Along with the formal announcement of the rules and deadlines, Film Prize will be offering the registered filmmakers with a chance to win one of three $1,000 grants if they commit to making their film in Caddo Parish.

Film submissions are due Jul. 12 and the finalists will be announced on Aug. 9. Prize Fest will take place Oct. 12 - 23.

This is a free event and open to the public. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend. For more information and to register for Film Prize, visit the Prize Fest website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

