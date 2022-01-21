Our reporting prompts public awareness, discussion of generous perks offered officials

Thank you for taking your valuable time to send me your feedback following last week’s newsletter.

A huge thank you to all of you who sent notes of support. Your kindness is very appreciated. Another huge thank you to all our longtime (30-, 40-, 50-, 60-year) subscribers who wrote. It was impressive to hear from so many devoted readers who fearlessly embrace change. We value your support and revere the deep loyalty you have to The Journal News.

As we go forward, our focus is on the impact of our journalism. We know we can longer provide the volume of stories we did when our ranks were robust and our industry flush with resources. But we can and will continue to make a difference.

David McKay Wilson did just that when he wrote about a sweetheart deal for former Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi, who declined to run for a 16th term in November but was set to return to Town Hall later this month as a $6,500-a-month “executive consultant” to her successor, Dr. Richard Becker.

Her 10-hours-a-month role — the pay for which amounted to a staggering $650 per hour of taxpayer money — was to provide "historical information and background" to her successor over the next 10 months.

Not with Wilson on the job!

After his Tax Watch investigation was published on lohud on Tuesday morning, Cortlandt residents erupted in outrage on social media, denouncing the sinecure as a taxpayer-funded giveaway, passed by the all-Democrat town board to its longtime leader. (I fondly quote Wilson’s use of “sinecure,” which I know will warm the hearts of English teachers. It means a position requiring little or no work that benefits the holder.) By that same afternoon, the deal was off before a contract was signed.

Shedding light in Rockland, Wilson reported on former Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel, who received a whopping $639,000 in pay during his final year on the job, plus a slew of retirement perks.

Wilson quoted resident Robert Romanowski, a member of the grassroots group, Preserve Ramapo: "How much does a person need to get from a public job? There's a lot of people in Ramapo struggling to get by. They need to pay out high property taxes so this guy can walk away with all this stuff."

Holding these two public servants accountable is not to diminish their personal integrity, hard work and longtime service to the public, but to prompt awareness and public discussion of generous perks afforded some officials. As Romanowski asks, can taxpayers afford it?

As I told you at the start of the year, our focus in 2022 will be on government transparency and accountability. Our goal is to bring you work that matters, that gets results, and that can make a difference.

Our reporting ranks may be smaller, but we are mightier.

All my best,

Mary Dolan