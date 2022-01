PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after Philadelphia police say a truck crashed into a home. This happened at Levick Street and Tabor Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. Officials said at least two vehicle, the truck and a car, were involved in the crash. There is no word on the victims’ injuries. Details are limited at this time, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO