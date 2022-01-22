Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Reveal Newborn Son’s Name, Share 1st Family Photo

Courtesy of Raven Gates/Instagram

Home sweet home! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk brought their newborn son home on Friday, January 21, three days after welcoming him into the world.

The Bachelor alum, 30, announced her baby boy’s name, Gates Zev, on Friday via Instagram, noting that the past few days had been a “wild turn of events.”

The Arkansas native gave birth to baby Gates on Tuesday, January 18, after undergoing an emergency C-section. She revealed on Friday that he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and came into their lives at 3:33 a.m.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the new mom gushed via social media on Friday. “So many of you told me, ‘Seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain.’ You all were so right!”

The reality star shared a series of photos from the first days with her and Gottschalk’s little one, including a family snap at the hospital.

One picture showed Gates sleeping in his mom’s arms while wearing matching star-printed loungewear. In another snap, the baby was twinning with his dad in a gray blanket that resembled the 31-year-old University of Arizona alum’s striped polo shirt.

The Grey Suede owner — who met her husband on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and tied the knot in April 2021 — noted that she “may tell the story” of her son’s birth later, but for now she planned to “just soak in these precious moments.”

The trio arrived home on Friday after checking into the hospital on Monday, January 17. Some of the journey was documented in the ABC personality’s post.

“I was in such great care with my very caring OB Dr. Holt, amazing nurses, support from mine and Adams [sic] families — and you all!!” the University of Arkansas alum recalled, adding that the “most comforting” part of giving birth was knowing her husband was there.

“Looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together [made me calm]. Many things could of [sic] went wrong but God heard my prayers,” she concluded. “My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Scroll down to see the couple’s first few moments with son Gates: