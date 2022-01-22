Fellow Marines, family and friends pay tribute to ‘young heroes’ who died in NC crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO