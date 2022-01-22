ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellow Marines, family and friends pay tribute to ‘young heroes’ who died in NC crash

By Alison Cutler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Marines killed in a tactical rollover crash in North Carolina had been in service less than a year, according to Stars and Stripes.. The crash was reported at roughly 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 near the U.S. Highway 17 and state Highway 210, McClatchy News reported. Two other Marines...

Marines killed in NC crash identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Marines who were killed in a military truck crash in Onslow County this week have been identified. The Marine Corps announced Friday that Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Private First Class Zachary Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia, were both killed. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is based at Camp Lejeune.
Manchester bridge crash: Family pay tribute to Nadia Yusuf

A 17-year-old girl who was killed when a car struck a railway bridge was a "cheerful and caring" teenager "with a beautiful heart", her family has said. Nadia Yusuf, of Manchester, was a passenger in a white Mercedes when it crashed on Mancunian Way at about 23:45 GMT on Monday, police said.
Marine who died in military truck crash remembered by hometown community

PRESTON COUNTY, W.V. (WITN) - Friends and family are mourning the death of 18-year-old Zachary Riffle, less than a year after he entered active duty service. Riffle was one of two Marines killed in a devastating military vehicle crash in Onslow County Wednesday. The other Marine was 19-year-old Jonathan Gierke, from Lawrenceville, Georgia.
1 Killed While Trying To Change Tire On 118 Freeway In Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.
School bus driver drove drunk with 55 children onboard, New York police say

A school bus driver is accused of driving drunk while dozens of children were aboard his vehicle, police in New York said. David E. Wines, of West Monroe, had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .09% during a random drug and alcohol screening by the Central Square School District after transporting students on Jan. 18, New York State Police said in a news release . West Monroe is located upstate and 90 miles east of Rochester.
Michael Madsen's 26-Year-Old Son Hudson Dead Following Suspected Suicide, Family Is 'Heartbroken'

Michael Madsen's son Hudson has passed away under tragic circumstances. The late 26-year-old was living in Oahu, Hawaii, with his wife, Carlie, when he was unexpectedly found dead, although it is still unclear when exactly the tragedy occurred. A spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to The Sun that the manner of his death is believed to be suicide by gunshot.
