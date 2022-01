EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- During his first season leading the New York Giants in 1983, Bill Parcells said he was trying too hard to be a head coach. He believes it almost cost him his job. In 1984 he decided to be himself. The new easygoing head coach was gone. The gruff taskmaster with that trademark mean streak that everybody came to know and ultimately appreciate took over. That suited him and the results followed. The Giants won nine games in his second season after winning three in his first, and hoisted a Super Bowl trophy two seasons later.

