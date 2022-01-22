Sterlin Love Pleads Guilty To Theft After Trying To Steal Plan At Centennial Airport

Two people will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man and dumping his body on I-35 in Murray County.Juan Rosas of Denton, Texas, was found dumped along the interstate in the summer of 2020. The medical examiner said Rosas had been shot.Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. On the murder charge, a judge sentenced them to life in prison with all but the first 20 years suspended. Mayorga and Rudd were sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping. The sentences will be served concurrently.Authorities are still searching for a third suspect, Guadalupe Figueroa. She was dating the victim at the time of his death, according to officials. Investigators think Figueroa fled to Mexico.Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believe Figueroa planned the murder and had the other two suspects carry out the crime. Figueroa is the mother of Mayorga.

DENTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO