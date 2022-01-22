ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Morris Library welcomes author Kate Martin

By Staff reports
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRIS — Morris author Kate Martin is scheduled to discuss her newest fantasy novel “The Soulless” on Zoom with the Morris Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The story: There's a vacancy in Haven. The One High God has gone missing, sending those in power to cover up the sudden...

