ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

New voter security for Midland County

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3821zV_0dsXN5v800

MIDLAND, Texas — A new bill has gone into effect regarding Midland County voter safety. It’s called Senate Bill One and according the Midland County Elections Office, this will change the Midland County offices operate.

Elections are just around the corner, polls are about to open. Are you prepared to vote? Midland County is looking to protect their community with new voter security laws.

According to the Midland County Elections Administrator, Carolyn Graves, “Sb 1 was an election law that change a lot of things for the way we do.”

Graves goes on to state that included in the new voter security laws, are new identification requirements, specifically for voting by mail, and video surveillance systems.

“It is now required on the application and on the return envelope, either their drivers license, their personal ID number or their last four of their social, must be on that,” adds Graves. “We have installed surveillance cameras in our ballot room, where our ballot board meets, where we count the ballots, and then in our central count station on election night.”

Along with the new procedures, Graves says there is also a new wall being built inside the Midland County Elections Office. The wall is not only being built in place of their previous dividers, which she states were too short, but also help provide an extra sense of security for every voter, especially for those voting on limited ballots.

“That is anyone that moves from one Texas county, to another Texas county, but didn’t get there in time to register and is still registered in their old county, can vote whatever the two counties have in common. And so were trying to give that a little more privacy,” says Graves.

Some Midlanders say that they’ve never felt that elections in the county were unsafe, but some extra precautions never hurt anyone.

“We need integrity, to make sure that every vote counts, but that they’re honest votes,” says local Midlander, Steve Gibson.

Now, based on the last gubernatorial election, the Midland County Elections Office is anticipating around 40,000 voters for the primary elections, but of course, always hope for more. With the new senate bill, they believe the new implementations will help with voter turnout.

Graves mentions, “I want the voters to feel comfortable, that’s the main thing. We’re doing everything that we can, and we always have, to make the voters feel like that when they walk in here and they vote, that when they walk out and feel comfortable.”

Early voting begins on February 14th and primary election day is March 1st. It’s coming up fast, so keep an eye on those important dates, and watch out for any updates from your county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Self defense programs all over the country

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is working to make sure you know what to do, before you become a victim. Sometimes expecting the unexpected can be vital to ones safety, and the police are doing what they can to make sure people feel safe. Some police departments, including the Midland Police department, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

USGS reports earthquake near Odessa and Midland

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the United States Geological Survey, at around 1:18 am this morning a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 9 miles northeast of Odessa. The earthquake happened less than 30 miles west of Midland. This is one of many earthquakes that have happened over the last month in West Texas. The earthquake […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Help keep the Permian Basin warm

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – During the holiday season, a lot of people give to those in need. Now that the holidays are over, many organizations want to remind people the importance of giving year-round. There are several places people can donate items that can help people stay warm, especially as the colder weather grips west […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD talks bond proposal, COVID-19

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke Wednesday about several items impacting the district, including a possible bond proposal, as well as COVID-19 case numbers.  Bond Proposal Muri said the Board of Trustees met Tuesday night to discuss and deliberate the recommendations handed down on January 11 by the Community […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
County
Midland County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ABC Big 2 News

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 100, remain high

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- Hospitals in Midland and Odessa remain busy amid the most recent coronavirus surge, however, both hospitals have reported a COVID-19 census of less than 100, a change from the numbers reported last week.  Midland Memorial Hospital says it is caring for 98 patients with the virus. 15 of those patients are on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ft Stockton man charged in deadly crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A Fort Stockton man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of two women following a weekend crash in Ector County.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety around 11:50 p.m. on January 22, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Flurries and light snow hit Texas Tuesday

With precipitation chances in the 60 to 80 percent range early Wednesday morning, there`s a very good chance that the Wednesday morning commute will be impacted by snow, particularly in the southwestern and central Texas Panhandle. The system will move west to east exiting the region by Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 dead in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two people have died following a deadly weekend crash in Ector County. Around 11:50 p.m. on January 22, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash on FM 3472 just east of the Odessa city limits. At the scene troopers found a 2017 Dodge Charger […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Senate Bill
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly car accident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Sunday, January 23rd at around 12:50 am Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Andrews Highway and N. Midland Drive to respond to an accident. According to police, 21-year-old driver Dawson Garret Gowin was killed on impact in a 2 vehicle crash. Police say […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC Big 2 News

Driver killed in Andrews county crash

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS reports that on January 2st at around 4:16 pm, one vehicle crashed on SH 115, 14 miles northeast of Andrews. According to police, 33-year-old Aaron Matthew Grado of Odessa was traveling west on SH 115, when a piece of debris off of the road was thrown up by a […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy