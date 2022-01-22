ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Night Forecast: Hard freeze for Saturday morning, sunshine through weekend

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmnGk_0dsXN0VV00

OVERNIGHT: Bitter cold with a hard freeze. Lows in the lower 20s and teens. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool in the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavy frost likely to start the day. More sunshine with clouds returning after 4 PM. Low: 30. High: 59. Wind: West 5-10 mph. Overnight Sunday, a 20% chance of rain.

MONDAY: Rain likely, a 60% chance. Low: 40. High: 48. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying cool with another cold front. Low: 42. High: 49. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 28. High: 48. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 33. High: 51. Wind: NW 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0dsXN0VV00

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Freezing temps likely Saturday night in Southwest Florida

The coldest weather in over a decade will impact Southwest Florida this weekend, with a freeze likely inland Saturday night. A powerful arctic front plowed through Southwest Florida last night, and behind it, we’ll see lots of sun with highs staying in the 50s this afternoon. The wind will also be howling out the north at 20-30 MPH, which will make it feel even colder.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Saturday morning forecast

Beware of black ice on roadways. Cold temperatures with sunshine as temperatures struggle to get above freezing.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, January 29 Morning Forecast

This morning, it will feel like 12 degrees in Springfield, so you will need to bundle up! Winds are picking up and will continue to gust in the 20s throughout the next several days. A few clouds will sweep south into the area today, but mostly sunny skies are on tap. A cold front will sweep through Sunday, keeping temperatures steady in the 50s. By Monday, it will feel like Springfield with temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s! After the warm-up, temperatures will begin to tumble as the next potential for winter weather in the middle of next week. Rain showers are expected, Tuesday, then a wintry mix Wednesday turning into snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these storms, such as amounts and the type of precipitation that will follow. We do know that the week will be frigid to end on.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#The East Texas Storm Team
ABC Action News

Forecast: Freeze warning Sunday morning

Expect a very cold night tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Freeze warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday. A big warm up returns next week, where highs will reach 80 by Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Forecast: Sunny skies, much warmer weekend

TODAY: Sunshine, breezy, milder. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Breeze keeps temperatures slightly warmer than Saturday morning. Lows: middle to upper 30s and around 40. Wind: SW 10 mph. SUNDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny, & warmer. High: 68. Wind: SW 15 mph. MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 30% to 40% chance of […]
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Saturday’s forecast: A cold start with sunshine on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good Saturday morning! It is a cold start for many of you on Saturday, as clear skies overnight allowed for cooling temperatures. Some of you are also seeing areas of frost and fog as well. We should clear things out Saturday morning with plenty of sunshine on the way with only a few passing clouds. It would be a great day to go outside and get some exercise. Maybe take a hike?
PORTLAND, OR
WIBW

Saturday night forecast: Great weekend continues with a sharp end in sight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be chilly in the mid 20s and tomorrow will again be nice, although a few degrees cooler than today. The Chiefs game looks like great weather for a victory! We hit 60 on Monday and then we are hit by a BIG cool down and a winter storm for the books Tuesday night and Wednesday.
TOPEKA, KS
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Mild air through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning around the metro with temperatures in the teens, but temperatures fairly close to average for this time of year. Clear skies will lead to plenty of sunshine for the late morning and afternoon hours. A southwest breeze will turn northwest by afternoon, but mild air is expected to take over despite the northwest wind. Temperatures will warm into the 40s by the lunch hour, with highs topping out in the low to middle 50s for most of the Omaha area. That puts us close to 20 degrees above average for late January.
OMAHA, NE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy