For some students entering medical or graduate school, they are the first person in their family to reach that education level. These students may find that they are at a disadvantage from their peers who can turn to family members to discuss things like effective studying strategies, financial aid, career planning and more. With this in mind, a group of first-generation students set out to provide a support system for their colleagues and founded a committee under the umbrella of the Student Government Association (SGA) to focus on these unique challenges. Since its creation last year, the First Generation Student Initiative has remained committed to advocating for academic equality through mentorship, community outreach and education.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO