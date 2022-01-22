Thunder vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 98, Charlotte Hornets 121 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Cade Cunningham, 25 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl, 3 blk

Jalen Suggs, 22 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk

Scottie Barnes, 27 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

Josh Giddey, 21 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast

Jeremiah Robinson Earl, 12 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl – 12:44 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“I thought our mindset was there tonight…there was some adversity and we responded to it… We started getting some stops and putting together a run. A very solid performance tonight.”

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Coming into tonight, Facu Campazzo was a -212, the 17th worst +/- in the NBA. He’s a game-worst -23 tonight in 16 minutes.

The only players with a worse overall +/- all play for DET, ORL, HOU, OKC, and NOP. – 11:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dejounte Murray joins David Robinson as the only players with consecutive triple-doubles in franchise history.

23/10/14 vs OKC

25/12/10 vs Nets tonight

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from the Thunder’s 121-98 loss at Charlotte: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bulls are the best shooting three-point team in the NBA at 38.8%. That’s a full percentage point better than No. 2 Charlotte. They’re 6-for-33 tonight (18.2%).

#Bucks lead 83-79 with 4:20 to go. – 10:29 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

With a 23-point loss at Charlotte and a 22-point loss at San Antonio, it’s the first time the Thunder has lost back-to-back games by double digits since Dec. 10 and 12.

OKC has lost nine of its last 10, but it’s been mostly competitive before this trip. – 10:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder fans more upset than 76ers fans for Philly blowing a 20 point lead vs the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/wxNKWN8mGX – 9:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry: 24 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB

Miles: 22 PTS, 13 REB

PJ: 20 PTS, 6 REB

Gordon: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

LaMelo: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST

Hornets: W

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Lakers needed that one. LBJ was great. Tremendous second half energy from Stanley Johnson. ‘Melo caught fire. Now comes the most brutal stretch of the season: Miami, Brooklyn, Philly, Charlotte, Atlanta. Sunday-Sunday. – 9:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he thinks Jalen McDaniels will miss some time with his ankle injury. He will know more after checking with the training staff. – 9:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA and Giddey: 50 points on 20-40 shooting

Not SGA and Giddey: 48 points on 17-58 shooting – 9:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 121, Thunder 98

That’s wins in 7 of their last 8 games

Terry Rozier 24 pts, 9 ast, 5 rebs

Miles Bridges 22 pts, 13 rebs

PJ Washington 20 pts, 6 rebs

Gordon Hayward 16 pts, 7 rebs, 4 ast

LaMelo 10 pts, 9 rebs, 8 ast

Up next: vs. Atlanta on Sunday – 9:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Career high in points for Josh Giddey, you love to see it. 21 points (10-17). – 9:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges did it all tonight.

22 PTS

13 REB

4 AST

3 STL

2 BLK

3 3PT pic.twitter.com/okbirfhyVr – 9:12 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey had a career-high 21 points tonight on 10-of-17 shooting. – 9:12 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey has a career high 21 points. First time he’s hit the 20 point mark.

Many, many, many more to come. – 9:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Wrote about the Thunder’s young players adjusting to the NBA schedule. This is OKC’s longest road trip so far, and it certainly shows.

oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Alley oop from @Miles Bridges, how can you not want him in the #NBAAllStar game?

pic.twitter.com/waIK3qFpuk – 9:06 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Hornets announcers are pronouncing James Bouknight’s name only slightly better than @SukeLephens on @DownToDunk – 9:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight-Miles Bridges alley oop. – 9:01 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Bouknight enters and the crowd gives him a nice ovation. He’s getting PT with #Hornets up 106-82. – 8:59 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets have become so good at rotating to fill the corner from the baseline after someone drives out of the are, it’s obviously been an area of focus – 8:58 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Hornets broadcast telling a cool story about Aaron Wiggins. He went to Maryland and began the season starting as a freshman. Went to coach Mark Turgeon and said he would come off the bench if needed. Wound up winning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Winner as a sophomore. – 8:54 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier is taking ankles. – 8:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder have outscored the Hornets by 4 points in Josh Giddey’s 24 minutes.

Thunder have been outscored by 22 points in the 12 minutes Giddey has been on the bench. – 8:47 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 93, Thunder 75 – 8:45 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

This Giddey pass had me fooled. pic.twitter.com/U13ZjkCLH1 – 8:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Season-best six made 3-pointers for PJ Washington. He’s missed just one of his seven attempts. Has 18 points off the bench. – 8:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

22 point first half Thunder deficit down to single digits in the 3rd quarter.

Or, ya know, every OKC game this season. pic.twitter.com/WVUB3k7GcK – 8:38 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I don’t understand why Charlotte aren’t just putting two on the ball with Giddey/Shai to stop the dribble penetration like they do with the primary options on other teams. – 8:36 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder, which trailed by 22, has cut the Hornets’ lead to nine points with 3:29 left in the third. – 8:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

When LaMelo briefly set that screen it made me realize that might be the first time I’ve ever seen him set a screen for a ball handler. Maybe my mind is playing tricks on me, but it certainly registered – 8:30 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Last play of the half: Giddey ran down a bad pass, wrestled it from a Hornet, saved it from out of bounds, spun around and whipped a one-handed-off-handed pass to SGA who hit a tough layup on a hard foul.

Shai and Josh came to play. – 8:11 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Yeah yeah the Hornets are up by 17 at halftime.

But SGA and Giddey have been fantastic.

SGA: 22 points on 8-13

Giddey: 12 points on 6-8

Win or lose, the young OKC duo continues to show out. – 8:08 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Ugly execution to finish the half but overall good enough from the Hornets – 8:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 69, Thunder 52

Terry is scary with 17 points. Must be hyped up by his appearance on The QC Hornets Nest today. – 8:04 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA and Josh Giddey are a combined 11-of-13 at the rim. They’re getting there at will. The Thunder’s issue is on the other end. – 8:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels left tonight’s game in the 2Q with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return #AllFly – 7:59 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Kenrich Williams is back to doing Kenrich Williams things. Runs down his missed free throw, sinks a corner three. – 7:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels has to be helped off after taking a tough spill. – 7:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Nice showcase game for the NBL when you’ve got Josh Giddey and LaMelo Ball whipping passes all over the place. Fun to see these two on the court together. – 7:51 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Oubre with super active hands tonight, forced two live ball steals and deflected a few more balls. Thunder driving right into Hornets best help defenders. – 7:45 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

13 fast break points for the Hornets in the first quarter – 7:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA and Giddey: 16 points on 7-13 shooting

Not SGA and Giddey: 4 points on 1-11 shooting – 7:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: #Hornets 37, Thunder 20

PJ Washington is 3 for 3 from 3 and has 9 points

Hornets hit 15 of 23 shots (65.2%) – 7:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

End 1Q: Hornets 37, Thunder 20

OKC’s lackluster defense in San Antonio has traveled to Charlotte. The Hornets are shooting 65%. – 7:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Kenrich Williams in for the Thunder. His first game in 12 days. – 7:33 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets allowing Shai/Giddey to get to the rim too easily for a team with no outside shooting. Hornets also cold from outside despite getting good looks – 7:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey took a spill and came up limping. After checking him on the bench, Thunder trainers are taking him to the locker room. – 7:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ Washington ditches the braids and sinks his first three after 16 straight misses – 7:27 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hayward REALLY wanted to turn the ball over on that last possession – 7:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Expected Lu Dort to guard LaMelo Ball, but Aaron Wiggins is getting the assignment.

Dort is on Miles Bridges. – 7:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder assistants Mike Wilks and David Akinyooye are in health and safety protocols. – 7:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Homecoming game tonight for Aaron Wiggins, who’s from Greensboro, N.C. – 7:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.

And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Derrick Favors is available tonight, he was listed as questionable. Interesting as the Thunder have a back to back, would assume they’d want Favors for tomorrow vs Cleveland. – 5:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault. – 5:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Kenrich Williams, who’s returning from health and safety protocols, will slot back into his regular role. – 5:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault announces the same starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Aaron Wiggins

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters at Hornets:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Wiggins

– Robinson-Earl – 5:40 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Speaking to Mamadi Diakite pregame.

“Happy birthday to me,” he says, getting up.

Diakite, genuinely a joy to talk to, turned 25 today. pic.twitter.com/zdsygRRNY8 – 5:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is available to play against Oklahoma City.

“He should be good to go tonight.” — James Borrego pic.twitter.com/M1FHCT4dHV – 5:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) is PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against OKC. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:10 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

ESPN is picking up Knicks-Heat on January 26, dropping Grizzlies-Spurs. The network is also picking up Lakers-Hornets and dropping Celtics-Hawks on January 28. – 4:35 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks: pic.twitter.com/cvIuYkGA9q – 4:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: Our game vs the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 28, will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.

🔗: https://t.co/HQ1CiAloAR pic.twitter.com/ldEZolgAmN – 4:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets game next Friday against the Lakers will now be broadcast on @espn and the game time has changed to 7:30 p.m. It will mark the Hornets fifth national TV broadcast of season. That’s already the most national TV games in a season since the team returned to Charlotte. – 4:32 PM

