Clippers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-19) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 102, Philadelphia 76ers 101 (Final)

Sixers blow 24-point lead in stunning 102-101 loss to Clippers | Analysis inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:00 AM

What’s a 24-point, 25-point deficit? Pssh. Nothing … apparently.

Fans might not want to turn off Clippers games until they can hear a lady singing, a bell ringing and someone confirming that’s it’s *over*-over.

ocregister.com/2022/01/21/reg… – 11:43 PM

The anatomy of a blown lead as the team tries to explain what went wrong tonight to the Clippers #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/anatomy-… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:38 PM

Pretty ridiculous stretch from Embiid the last month. Certified MVP candidate (again) pic.twitter.com/7OqwkabmMZ – 11:06 PM

One of the NBA’s most mercurial teams struck again Friday. Another Clippers comeback in January, another wild swing from one quarter to the next.

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:04 PM

Forgot to mention that during Reggie Jackson’s postgame interview on the court, a fan yelled at him, “BIG GOVERNMENT!” and it looked like Reggie smiled at hearing his Twitter-born and Twitter-approved nickname. – 11:03 PM

📸 Victory Frames pic.twitter.com/5IFSvA95oG – 11:00 PM

Doc Rivers defends himself after the team blew a lead to the Clippers tonight at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 10:53 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘We got to be better prepared. We got to know our assignments. We just got to be focused.’ – 10:26 PM

“We have a lot of guys out and that could contribute but that’s not an excuse…. We gotta be better prepared and know our assignments” – Joel Embiid #Sixers – 10:25 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on what happened in loss to #Clippers after leading by 24 points: pic.twitter.com/33awL1l2H6 – 10:24 PM

Joel Embiid says the #Sixers had a loss of focus in the second half. – 10:24 PM

From the point that Clippers were down 24 in 3rd quarter with 7:39 left in 3rd quarter… 8 Clippers made multiple baskets, and 9 Clippers had multiple rebounds. – 10:01 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Crucial to the comeback: Only two turnovers after halftime for the Clippers, which ties for their fewest this season (the last time being the season opener Oct. 21). – 9:57 PM

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on locker room after losing when ahead by 24: ‘It hurts. Tobias and Joel walked around and said ‘we win together (and) we lose together.’’ – 9:56 PM

Tyrese Maxey says the team needs to fight through human nature. They have to be able to continue to play for 48 minutes despite being up by as many as they were. #Sixers – 9:55 PM

Tyrese Maxey says the Sixers “let our guard down” in the second half against the Clippers.

He says “you’ve got to fight human nature” when you have a big lead. – 9:54 PM

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘We let our guard down. … You got to be able to be resilient.’ – 9:54 PM

Clippers ended tonight’s game on a 58-33 run in the last 19:39 to overcome a 24-point Philadelphia lead.

TEN DAYS AGO, Clippers ended Nuggets game on a 53-26 run in the last 19:04 to overcome a 25-point deficit. – 9:52 PM

2nd great effort on the road by the Clippers. This one ends in a 102-101 win in Philly. Super WIN! – 9:47 PM

Tobias Harris after tonight’s loss: “Honestly, we just blew this one and we all know that in the locker room.” – 9:47 PM

Tyronn Lue jokes that Embiid might have had 80 if they didn’t double team him… – 9:46 PM

Ty on Embiid’s 40-point night: “It’s crazy, we double teamed Joel the whole game and came in and grabbed a stat sheet and he had 40. Mighta had 80 if we hadn’t.” – 9:45 PM

Ty Lue said he gave Marcus Morris Sr. a lot of credit for coming out and playing as well as he did in Philadelphia after the death of his friend here this week. – 9:44 PM

#Sixers Tobias Harris: ‘We know, honestly, that we blew this one.’ – 9:44 PM

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on the team struggling against the #Clippers’ zone: pic.twitter.com/nmUboZjJdJ – 9:43 PM

Tobias Harris: “We were up 20 points. We should’ve won this game.” #Sixers – 9:42 PM

Thunder fans more upset than 76ers fans for Philly blowing a 20 point lead vs the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/wxNKWN8mGX – 9:40 PM

Clippers have erased a 25-point deficit to Denver and now 24-point deficit to Philly. They are the 6th team over the last 25 seasons to overcome a deficit of 24+ points twice in a season. They also did it in 2018-19. No team has done it 3 times in a season over last 25 seasons – 9:36 PM

Sixers match their biggest blown lead since 1996-97 per @ESPNStatsInfo

76ers Largest Blown Leads – Reg. season since 1996-97

Friday 24 Clippers

Nov. 2017 24 Warriors

Apr. 2016 24 Bulls

Jan. 2016 24 Bulls – 9:34 PM

if the 76ers do nothing at the deadline and waste this season Embiid is having they getting hit with a class action lawsuit at the bare minimum. – 9:33 PM

final.

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/L9CpVr8p5c – 9:30 PM

There was no booing after Maxey attempt. Just dead silence.

Got them frostys thooooooooo pic.twitter.com/qLlBtYvZ0d – 9:30 PM

#NBA column: What happens with Ben Simmons trade could define Daryl Morey’s tenure with the #Sixers: https://t.co/YN8TCMzAzq #76ers pic.twitter.com/hZ804evC7H – 9:27 PM

Reggie Jackson bumps fists going into the locker room and screams. “YEAH! Keep fighting. Keep f—— fighting!” – 9:27 PM

Per team: This is just the fourth instance in the NBA this season that a team has comeback to win a game when trailing by at least 24 points. The Clippers are the only team in the NBA to have multiple such comebacks this season. – 9:26 PM

What a bizarre ending.

76ers get a quick two for Embiid (40 points)

Morris misses BOTH FTs

Maxey makes it to 14 feet, nearly wedgies on game-winning attempt.

Clippers 102, 76ers 101. It’s the second 20-point comeback this month for Clippers. They’re 23-24 and go to NYC Sunday. – 9:24 PM

Tyrese Maxey’s floater misses and the Sixers lose, 102-101. Terrible loss. 24-point lead blown in the third quarter. Starters stopped playing hard, Drummond was a disaster, comedy of errors late.

Korkmaz, Niang and Joe shot 3-17 from deep. Just need better from those guys. – 9:24 PM

THE COMEBACK CLIPS!!!! – 9:24 PM

So close to a game-ending wedgie in Philadelphia on Tyrese Maxey’s miss at the buzzer, which would have been … something. – 9:24 PM

#Clippers prevail, 102-101. #ToughLossFlow – 9:23 PM

Joel Embiid last 3 games:

40 points in 36 minutes

50 points in 27 minutes

32 points in 29 minutes

He’s averaging more points than minutes in 2022. pic.twitter.com/1UFR5rUy7O – 9:23 PM

#Pistons Mail Satchel: Circling back on Ben Simmons trade rumor, Cade Cunningham no back-to-backs and the Pistons’ young backcourt: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:23 PM

Huge win for the Clippers, who come back from 24 down to steal one in Philadelphia. Sixers had won 11 of 14 entering the game. – 9:23 PM

Maxey’s shot misses and the Clippers come back from a 24-point rally to beat the Sixers 102-101. – 9:22 PM

Marcus Morris Sr. told Terance Mann “my bad” for not advancing the ball upcourt to beat the foul fast enough. He misses the first shot — and the second. – 9:22 PM

Jackson makes two FTs.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson adjusts his goggles between free throws, makes his second for a 102-99 lead with 18.2 seconds left. – 9:19 PM

The energy we needed. 😤

📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/NqMi3FHZca – 9:17 PM

76ers took to long on potential 2-for-1 following clutch Amir Coffey bucket.

This game has had a 37-point turnaround and a 27-point turnaround.

Clippers use last timeout with 22.0 seconds left and up 100-99. Game will come down to turnovers and free throws. And maybe rebounds. – 9:17 PM

Joel Embiid with 2 big free throws. Philly within 100-99 with 22 ticks left. He’s up to 38 points. #Sixers – 9:16 PM

Ty Lue’s challenge is unsuccessful, it’s ruled Reggie Jackson jumped into Tobias’ path. – 9:12 PM

Tyronn Lue is challenging Reggie Jackson’s off ball foul that would put Tobias Harris on the free throw line. – 9:11 PM

Clippers had 13-point first quarter lead.

76ers had 24-point third quarter lead.

The good news for these teams is that neither team will have a double-digit lead for the rest of regulation.

Clippers lead 98-96. Starters did the job. 90 seconds left. – 9:09 PM

MOOK FOR THREE!!! – 9:08 PM

Marcus Morris, playing in his city, has tied the game at 96-all. And then Zubac beats the defense back for a layup and it’s 98-96 Clippers. – 9:08 PM

24-point Philadelphia lead GONE pic.twitter.com/wOqFAsYrFO – 9:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

okay… Jokic isn’t blocking that game-tying layup by Zubac 😅

I absolutely love Charlie Brown’s energy. He should be in the game if Korkmaz is going to keep missing shots. Why he can’t shoot a layup at all, though, I do not know. – 9:05 PM

Really incredible play by Embiid to cover all that ground to block Zubac. Clippers wanted a call there after what looked like a surefire layup was wiped away. – 9:05 PM

Wow. What a block by Joel Embiid. That’s a huge play. Isaiah Hartenstein looked like he had an easy shot to tie the game only to have Embiid come swooping in and eject it. #Sixers – 9:04 PM

Joel Embiid tonight (with 6 mins left to play):

31 PTS / 12 REB / 6 AST

It’s his 12th 30-plus point outing in his last 13 appearances. 👀 – 9:00 PM

Now with 31 points on the night, @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid has scored 30-plus in 12 of his last 13 games.

His 19 30-point games on the season are second in the @NBA, only behind @LeBron James‘ 20.

h/t @Stathead – 8:59 PM

Philadelphia scored on all three possessions after the timeout, and Lue is going to put Batum, Morris, Zubac in the game now.

6:01 left to play. Philadelphia up 89-80. Embiid: 31/12/6 – 8:58 PM

Joel Embiid with a ridiculous euro step jam and the lead stretches to 89-80 with 6:01 left. The big fella now has 31, 12, and 6. #Sixers – 8:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Philadelphia hanging on to an 82-78 lead with 7:32 left. Game might be determined by whatever offense Clippers starters have when they get back in. – 8:55 PM

Think the Clippers missed Isaiah Hartenstein? He’s got 10 points (4 for 6), three rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and, yes, three fouls in 14 minutes. And he’s +5. – 8:54 PM

Luke for three! 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/8HrWqgosfb – 8:52 PM

Second unit defense made a ridiculous number of rotations that ended with a Embiid miss – 8:52 PM

I might give Embiid a post touch. Just a thought. – 8:52 PM

lol, Doc apparently had enough of Drummond after that last shot attempt – 8:48 PM

Clippers make the extra pass to a fault and Kennard answers Maxey’s side of the backboard salute – 8:48 PM

Clippers have cut what was a 24-point Philadelphia lead to single digits 👀 – 8:47 PM

let’s finish this thing.

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/qXWADEZvgB – 8:46 PM

Final quarter coming up. pic.twitter.com/woHqXjAE2f – 8:45 PM

Philly 80, Clippers 70 | End 3 | Clippers didn’t score for the first 2:17 of the third and trailed 68-44 with 6:39 left in the period … but go on a 26-12 march from then and, well, now it’s a 10-point ballgame with one chapter left. – 8:45 PM

Clippers fell into the expected hole, but it’s still a game going into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia up 80-70 through three quarters. Joel Embiid: 29/12/5. Clippers can’t afford to turn ball over. Difference in game: 76ers outscoring Clippers 16-6 off turnovers. – 8:44 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Turnovers accelerated the Clippers’ first-half slide. But they commit only 2 in the third quarter, and it’s a 10-point game entering the fourth quarter. If the Clippers can make a three, they’ll have a chance to pull off a second comeback of 24+ points this month. – 8:44 PM

Andre Drummond said “enough” on that jam. Looked like he released some frustration there. Philly has an 80-70 lead heading to the final quarter. #Sixers – 8:42 PM

Philadelphia booing Hartenstein for making a free throw that cost them frostys

It’s not even 20 degrees outside lol – 8:42 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Hartenstein booed mercilessly in Philly because he denied fans free Wendy’s by making his second free throw. – 8:41 PM

How do you like your Coffey? ICED ☕🧊

📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/f1RohB9Xws – 8:38 PM

Clippers went small and went on a 10-0 run, but Joel Embiid is going to threaten a triple-double at this rate. He already has 28/12/5 after scoring through another foul. Lue is going back to Hartenstein after this timeout at 2:28 left in 3rd.

Philadelphia leads 74-59. – 8:34 PM

the feed and the finish.

cc: @Joel Embiid, @Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/whlGf6sYBX – 8:33 PM

This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid‘s sixth game this season with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The only players with more are Nikola Jokić, @Giannis Antetokounmpo and @James Harden.

h/t @Stathead – 8:32 PM

Embiid basically unstoppable — except at the line? He’s 2 for 5 on free throws so far tonight. – 8:32 PM

Since taking Zubac out and going small the Clippers have given up five shots within 7 feet, with Embiid trying to punish their lack of size at every opportunity. – 8:32 PM

The finish by @Ivica Zubac! 💪

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/4YgGBhuFG3 – 8:24 PM

Tobias Harris is getting some MVP chants here in the 3rd quarter. He has 13 and 6 rebounds. #Sixers – 8:20 PM

👀 pic.twitter.com/Gibe1B3n4O – 8:16 PM

New-look Clippers clash with former coach Doc Rivers again ocregister.com/2022/01/21/new… – 8:11 PM

#Sixers vs. #Clippers halftime box pic.twitter.com/mKFI360Qqf – 8:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This might get ugly for Clippers. 76ers realized that Clippers don’t rebound, and it was a wrap from there.

Also, 76ers made as many shots in paint (14) as Clippers attempted. – 8:06 PM

halftime in South Philly.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/RsCaLaadmE – 8:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Philadelphia ended last 15:11 of first half on a 43-16 run, lead 54-40 at halftime.

In a month full of terrible second quarters, this one was the worst of *any* quarter all season by the Clippers. Tyrese Maxey created more points (19) than Clippers scored overall (16). – 8:02 PM

Charlie Brown Jr. played 15 minutes for the @Philadelphia 76ers in the first half…

The rookie heads into halftime with a game-high 6 rebounds (!), and at a game-high +23 (!). – 8:02 PM

Sixers up 14 over the Clippers at halftime because they’ve got the best player on the court and take care of the ball. Some good stuff from the three-man bench tonight, too. – 8:02 PM

there was absolutely no stopping this man. pic.twitter.com/vwholR9JEN – 8:02 PM

A fresh 24 incoming. pic.twitter.com/DrNOgYHBMv – 8:01 PM

Warriors Wire commemorates the 29 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame with ties to the Golden State/Philadelphia Warriors franchise. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/photos-w… – 8:01 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 54-40, at halftime.

Embiid: 17 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

Maxey: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST

Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL

Korkmaz: 5 PTS / 1 STL

Niang: 5 PTS / 4 REB

Brown Jr: 2 PTS / 6 REB – 8:00 PM

Halftime: Sixers 54, Clippers 40. Philly outscored LA 37-16 in the second quarter to flip a 13-point deficit into a 14-point advantage. Embiid with 17 points (12 in the second), 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Maxey with 14 and 4 assists. – 8:00 PM

Since trailing the #Clippers 24-11, the #Sixers went on a 43-16 run to take a 54-40 halftime lead. – 8:00 PM

Halftime: 76ers 54, Clippers 40

LAC outscored 37-16 in the quarter. – 7:59 PM

The volume isn’t super high but I think we might be at the point where you have to consider Maxey’s outside shooting a real thing looking forward, given the improvement and growing confidence as a pull-up guy – 7:59 PM

Tobias Harris has already grabbed 3 steals tonight (ahead of halftime), marking a new season-high.

He’s been super actively defensively (3 stl, 4 reb, 1 blk) thus far with the @Philadelphia 76ers down a pair of defensive aces. – 7:58 PM

Jojo playin’ the mid-range! (what can’t this man do?!) pic.twitter.com/A7ZkdQLQfT – 7:55 PM

Ty Lue has been given a technical. And Tobias Harris keeps getting booed after his misses. – 7:54 PM

Philadelphia on an 8-0 run to force a Clippers timeout. Joel Embiid responsible for all points: split FTs, assisted Korkmaz 3, finished a break after a Jackson turnover, got a middy.

43-36 Philadelphia lead with 3:16 left in first half. – 7:52 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers shake off a slow start, responding with a 32-12 run, and now lead 43-36. 3:16 to play in Q2.

Embiid: 13 PTS / 14 min / 5-8 fg – 7:52 PM

Embiid 3, Embiid free throw, Embiid assist, Embiid dunk, Embiid jumper = 43-36 Philly lead.

Embiid’s got eight points this quarter, 13 overall. – 7:52 PM

Joel Embiid has gotten into a rhythm. He’s up to 13 points now on 5/8 shooting with 3 rebounds and 3 assists after a slow start. Philly now leads it 43-36. #Sixers – 7:52 PM

Embiid is here. After starting 2-of-5 from the floor, he’s made his last three shots including a transition dunk and a pull-up to help give the Sixers a 43-36 lead with 3:16 left in the first half. Philly once trailed by 13. – 7:51 PM

Beautiful day for a beautiful dime.

@Reggie Jackson ➡️ @Isaiah Hartenstein

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/HXahLGOEDo – 7:51 PM

32-12 run by Philadelphia since the Clippers took a 24-11 lead. – 7:51 PM

Clippers are sending double teams on Embiid’s catches all night. – 7:48 PM

76ers have eaten up 13-point Clippers lead and will also spend rest of first half in bonus – 7:48 PM

BLEDSO3!!!

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz with noticeable limp right now after he looked like he hurt his ankle on that drive #Sixers – 7:41 PM

🗣 Batum Battalion Roll Call.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/zZaUJUgAlS – 7:37 PM

+ 7 after one quarter of action. pic.twitter.com/FkA3gI64Jp – 7:36 PM

The 76ers rank dead last in rebounding and the Clippers, who aren’t that much better, have taken advantage and hold a 16-7 edge there. – 7:34 PM

Philadelphia is booing Tobias Harris, but he finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run.

Clippers bench came in and droughted for last 3:11, but Clippers still lead 24-17.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End 1Q: Sixers score the last six points of the quarter, Clippers now lead 24-17. – 7:33 PM

Clippers 24, Sixers 17 at the end of the first. LA had a 13-point lead until three consecutive buckets by Harris to close the gap. Philly made just 7 of 23 shots and are getting outrebounded 16-7. Embiid with 5-3-2 in the first. – 7:32 PM

after 1.

🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/K0TXCBVJVn – 7:32 PM

Tobias Harris with the last 6 points of the quarter and Philly is within 24-17 after 1 quarter. Joel Embiid is shooting 2/5 and Philly as a team is 7/23. #Sixers – 7:32 PM

Clippers are out to a 22-11 lead, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout to rotate subs in with 3:31 left in first quarter.

Joel Embiid has 5 points on 2/4 FGs, including an and-one that put Ivica Zubac in foul trouble.

Rest of 76ers: 2/13 FGs. – 7:25 PM

The Clippers are sending a weakside double at Embiid as soon as he touches the ball on basically every single possession, someone is probably going to need to cut off-ball at some point – 7:25 PM

Miserable start shouting the ball. Philadelphia is 4/17 and the Clippers are 10/14. It’s a 22-11 lead for LA. #Sixers – 7:24 PM

22 more points this quarter and Batum will be the captain of that exclusive four-man 30-points-in-one-half club this season.

9 for his last 12 on 3s. – 7:24 PM

Nico Batum has picked up where he left off after Monday’s 32-point second half. He’s got 8 points and hasn’t missed. – 7:23 PM

Good to see, ya @Nicolas Batum.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/AelaBO9Aey – 7:23 PM

Serge Ibaka is the second center for the Clippers, summoned after Zubac gets his second foul not yet seven minutes into this game. – 7:21 PM

9-2 early rebounding edge.

66.7% to 30% shooting so far helps too.

Clippers take a lead off the line: 15-8 (6:03 – 1st) – 7:20 PM

A Georges Niang-Tobias Harris lineup now on the floor with Philly down 15-8 #Sixers – 7:20 PM

Like a Bat out of Hell… Nicolas Batum picking up where he left off after his 32-point game on Monday, banking in a middy and splashing a 3.

All five Clippers have scored, with Batum and Jackson making 2 FGs each. 15-8 Clippers lead mid 1st quarter – 7:19 PM

Poor start for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-of-11, allowing the Clippers to shoot 7-of-10 and are getting outrebounded 9-2. Clippers lead 15-8 about midway through the first.

More about the Sixers’ season-long rebounding woes here: inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:19 PM

Good to see Isaiah Joe not pass up any open triples he gets in this one. That’s gonna be his main role, obviously. He’s gotta keep putting up those open looks even with the misses. #Sixers – 7:17 PM

🔔Bo Kimble🔔

⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/vedQ3lRwqo – 7:17 PM

start your night off with a piping hot cuppa Joe. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/AKLdJ2u8W9 – 7:16 PM

Prior to tip, Josh Harris presented @Joel Embiid his December Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award.🏆

Congrats to our EMVPIID! pic.twitter.com/L084jfW8r0 – 7:09 PM

Do not know what the bigger challenge will be for the Clippers tonight, Embiid or a 55-degree arena. – 7:08 PM

Bo Kimble rang the bell before tonight’s Clippers/76ers game here in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/qFnoA0UcZ6 – 7:07 PM

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Suns, Pacers beating the Warriors, Frank Vogel, Daryl Morey’s comments on 76ers/Simmons situation: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 7:06 PM

how many is Jo dropping tonight? 😏

@Joel Embiid x #NBAAllStar

📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/LAsFT45A5h – 7:03 PM

Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.

And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM

tonight’s starting five:

• @Furkan Korkmaz

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Zai_Joe1

• @Tyrese Maxey

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/47Auvr8AO4 – 6:38 PM

The low down on today’s game.

#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:37 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight #Sixers – 6:35 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight. Isaiah Joe starting with Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. #Sixers – 6:35 PM

Sixers say Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers…and Isaiah Joe is in the starting lineup. Maxey, Joe, Korkmaz, Harris and Embiid will start. – 6:35 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight

Starting lineup is:

Tyrese Maxey

Isaiah Joe

Furkan Korkmaz

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid #Sixers – 6:34 PM

Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe are starting #Sixers – 6:34 PM

Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. the Clippers. – 6:34 PM

Ready to roll.

🕓 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/rl8bch1lTW – 6:27 PM

Friday flexin’ 👀

cc: @Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/XOo21gA1Rk – 6:23 PM

Voting is as easy as…

1️⃣ Vote on clippers.com/vote

2️⃣ Tweet #PaulGeorge ➕ #NBAAllStar

3️⃣ Vote on the NBA App – 6:21 PM

guess whose shoes 👀

👟 @SoleSavy – 6:16 PM

Big Coats on the East Coast.🧥

📸 @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/VWvzdAtsBl – 5:51 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)

🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)

🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)

🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)

🔘 Jazz (29:49)

🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)

🔘 Hornets (44:17)

🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv

SUBSCRIBE

FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK – 5:50 PM

Don’t know if it was clear during Ty Lue’s pregame but Marcus Morris Sr. is available and playing tonight. – 5:43 PM

Ty Lue on the differences between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid: “One guy had 49, one guy had 50.” #Sixers – 5:38 PM

Ty on difference between Jokic and Embiid: “One had 50 and the other had 49” – 5:37 PM

Nico Batum is playing tonight, Ty Lue said. He said the quick stay in protocols was the result of an initial inconclusive test. – 5:37 PM

From Doc Rivers pregame:

-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness

-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats

-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM

Counter-report: 76ers still fining Ben Simmons for missed games, just not small violations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/cou… – 5:32 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable tonight. – 5:28 PM

Doc Rivers says pregame that it’s not strange to coach against the Clippers because the roster has turned over so much. But of T Mann, Doc said he could see his development “coming” early on. He also singled out how hard Zubac is running on his rolls of late. – 5:27 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on calling up rookie Jaden Springer from Delaware: ‘We’re going to need bodies. Guys are out.’ – 5:24 PM

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey getting his pregame work in with Spencer Rivers as assistant coach Sam Cassell watches: pic.twitter.com/nHLNniQlWb – 5:06 PM

Jaden Springer has been recalled from Delaware #Sixers – 5:02 PM

The #Sixers have recalled Jaden Springer – 5:02 PM

“Just playing my game, just dominating like I’ve been all season.” – Joel Embiid, who has emerged as one of the front-runners in the league MVP race.

fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/embiid-loves-t… – 4:23 PM

🏀 Phoenix maintains its success

🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game

🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors

🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 4:22 PM

when you have work at 3 but picture day at 4: pic.twitter.com/m9mGIzdKOY – 4:22 PM

#Sixers face #Clippers in a little over three hours: pic.twitter.com/PkFEEcqCvm – 4:02 PM

PBT Podcast: Ben Simmons trade parameters nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/pbt… – 3:31 PM

#ClipperNation, have you voted today?!

⭐ Get your #NBAAllStar votes in for @Paul George . ⭐

➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWB9Bw pic.twitter.com/R63KTLuYI8 – 3:00 PM

“With the Blue Coats, they always talk about being water. Being able to come in and have high energy. Have good character, be a good person, work hard.” – @CharleskBrownjr – 2:01 PM

Game day in the City of Brotherly Love 📍

🕓 4:00PM PT

🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers

📺 @BallySportWest

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/yplMjUoVqN – 1:43 PM

Doc Rivers has raved about Tyrese Maxey’s work ethic. There are days when the Sixers have to tell him to rest and not come to the practice facility.

With @CjHolmes22, the story of how those habits developed (Spoiler: He’s been like this for a while): https://t.co/LQ6lDIH2Tw pic.twitter.com/uG0MFCdKaH – 1:32 PM