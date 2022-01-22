ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonzo Ball 6-8 week return timeline to begin after next week

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will take place some time next week, according to Billy Donovan. Will rehab, do some strength work in the interim. His 6-8 week return clock starts after the procedure

Source: Twitter @rob_schaef

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The details on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming knee surgery, some Zach LaVine news, and other injury updates …

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…8:57 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Lonzo Ball will do some pre surgery rehab on his knee before he has surgery sometime next week. Billy Donovan says the 6-8 week timeline for his return begins after the surgery – 6:48 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will take place some time next week, according to Billy Donovan. Will rehab, do some strength work in the interim. His 6-8 week return clock starts after the procedure – 6:47 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Billy Donovan confirms Lonzo won’t have surgery until somewhere around the middle of next week and it is a 6-8 recovery form there – 6:44 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says he expects Lonzo Ball’s arthroscopic procedure to take place next week. #Bulls6:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back from a day off and we talk Dary Morey’s comments on Simmons trades, the Pacers winning without their stars, Russ, Lonzo’s injury, Boogie, Millsap and more. Subscribe below and help us get to 15K!

youtu.be/6CxR8evV_OA4:29 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

From today’s paper: #Bulls get bad news with Lonzo’s knee injury, but there is some good news too.

dailyherald.com/sports/2022012…10:54 AM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls lose Lonzo Ball to knee surgery — now what? Via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3083305/2022/0…10:40 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopic surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…6:40 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to miss 6-8 weeks

sportando.basketball/en/bulls-lonzo…4:24 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

New 3 Ball!

Talking Lonzo news, Magic injuries, Brandon Ingram’s ankle injury, GOGA PARTY (before the ejection), and a lot more in today’s 3 Ball.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…1:09 AM

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball will do some prehab before surgery for about a week and then have the procedure. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 21, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball plans to undergo a procedure on his left knee this week, sources tell ESPN. Ball is expected to need four-to-six weeks to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022

JD Shaw: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-to-8 weeks. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 20, 2022

