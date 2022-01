KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death in the parking lot of an East Side gas station in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reports that the Thursday night killing was the latest in what has been a violent week for the city, marking the fourth shooting death since Monday. Police called to the lot of the BP station near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard found the man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police did not immediately release his name or announce any suspects or arrests. The killing was Kansas City’s 11th so far in 2022. The city saw 157 homicides in all of 2021.

