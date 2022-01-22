ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls optimistic Zach LaVine can return middle to late next week

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine continues to respond well to treatment and is doing on-court work. There is not yet a targeted date for his return but team is “optimistic” it could be middle to late next week.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Back-to-back 30-point games for DeRozan, who now has 11 to tie LaVine for team lead. – 10:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The details on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming knee surgery, some Zach LaVine news, and other injury updates …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…8:57 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine’s knee has responded well, Billy Donovan says. He didn’t want to put an exact return date on him yet but sounds like LaVine could be back sometime middle to late next week – 6:38 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine continues to respond well to treatment and is doing on-court work. There is not yet a targeted date for his return but team is “optimistic” it could be middle to late next week. – 6:36 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says LaVine possible return next week if things continue to progress well with left knee soreness. #Bulls6:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

NBA Injury Report for tonight’s Bulls-Bucks game: Bulls: Ball, Green, Jones, LaVine, Williams, Simonovic (G-League)-out. Bucks: Lopez-out. Join @34billy42 and me from Milwaukee tonight. 6:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @audacy app. – 7:45 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls list Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams out vs. Bucks with their respective injuries. Marko Simonovic is listed as out for G League assignment.

Only Brook Lopez out for Bucks. – 5:39 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

The Bulls can’t replace Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. But with Ball out 6-8 weeks and LaVine out at least the next 3 games, they can replicate a formidable starting backcourt.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…1:55 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Once LaVine is back, could make sense for #Bulls to keep Dosunmu as starting PG, use Coby White in his scoring-minded bench role. Ayo has shown he can hold his own defensively against top PG – 1:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant continues to lead the East in All-Star fan votes but James Harden ranks fourth among guards behind DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Trae Young. Kyrie Irving ranks sixth. pic.twitter.com/uXkqSALahi1:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOH5J_0dsXMK2Z00

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

With both LaVine and Ball out of the lineup, the Bulls may take a fall in the Eastern Conference standings. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/20/rep…10:46 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289…8:53 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls6:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Zach LaVine has responded well to treatment, but hasn’t done any running on the court. #Bulls6:29 PM

KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment. Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 19, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan on the Zach LaVine update from today: “Very optimistic and very grateful it wasn’t something more… I don’t think it’s something that’s long-term, which is a good thing.” Need to see how he responds to therapy and reevaluate before knowing exact return date -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 15, 2022

Zach LaVine: 🙏🏽 [reaction to knee injury news] -via Twitter @ZachLaVine / January 15, 2022

