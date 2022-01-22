Heat vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (29-17) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Miami Heat 108, Atlanta Hawks 110 (Final)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat nearly rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win, but fell just short. How it all unfolded, takeaways from the loss, and a P.J Tucker update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “That was really inspiring in that fourth quarter. We just weren’t able to get over the hump.” – 12:16 AM
NEVER been one to back down from a Challenge.. 😤Keep Goin!!
S/o to them REAL Hawks fans who with us🙏🏽
Miami Heat rally falls short in 110-108 loss to Atlanta Hawks hothothoops.com/2022/1/21/2289… – 11:25 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 110-108 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Rally from 16 down in fourth falls short.
2. P.J. Tucker forced out with knee issue.
3. A taste of big lineup.
4. Butler off, including moment of truth.
5. Strus sets another early pace – 10:58 PM
Bam Adebayo on playing the Hawks 3 times in 9 days:
“It’s like a 7 game series. That’s how it felt.” – 10:49 PM
Gabe Vincent on Bam Adebayo’s 4th quarter aggressiveness over the last 2 games:
“You see this great Bam now and there’s way more coming.” – 10:43 PM
The squad overcame a big deficit to get within 1 but just couldn’t overcome.
@CoupNBA has how they did it, and a few other takeaways from the night in Atlanta – 10:41 PM
Duncan Robinson on Gabe Vincent:
“He’s improved as much as anyone I’ve ever seen in my entire career.”
As Gabe Vincent sits in the room with him, he reassures that he’s honestly not just saying it cause he’s sitting there – 10:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young: “It shows we’re just taking it as a challenge. We didn’t start well, but like I always say, you have another day and another opportunity to really make it up and be better and I think that’s what we’re doing… We’ve just got to not be satisfied and keep it going.” – 10:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Delon Wright on the Hawks’ 3-game win streak:
“I think that we’re starting to play more together. We’re getting more connected on the defensive end, getting a lot more stops in a row. I think we have to do that in order to win, so we’ve got to keep that up.” – 10:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said P.J. Tucker wanted to re-enter the game after halftime, but “we just told him we got to think big picture.” Tucker (left knee irritation) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Miami. – 10:32 PM
Last play aside, great run by Miami late in that game to fight through a totally rough night
Bam got them back in it
Duncan hit needed shots late
Caleb-Strus-Gabe trio did their part enough as they subbed in and out for each other in that 4th
A good push – 10:27 PM
Another solid game from Bam since his return. 21 points, 6 rebounds & 5 assists.
#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/IY2nO90aJS – 10:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan:
“I thought that last close-out by John Collins was really good, forced the miss. We were able to finish this game. Teams are going to make a run, that’s how the game is played, and they had a big fourth quarter, but we did enough.” – 10:25 PM
Trae said that the Miami trash talk was coming more from Caron Butler than anyone else. – 10:24 PM
Trae Young (28 PTS) and Kevin Huerter (21 PTS) recorded their 12th game of scoring 20+ in the same contest. The Hawks duo are the only active pair of teammates from the same draft class to have 12+ games of 20+ points in the same outing, per @EliasSports. – 10:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“I think my eyes kind of forced that out,” Nate McMillan says of that open layup Jimmy Butler missed with 22.8 seconds to play.
“… You need breaks, you need a little luck, and we got one there,” he added. – 10:16 PM
Quick road trip over. Back on Biscayne Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0q8j9sAnFs – 10:16 PM
Erik Spoelstra says PJ Tucker wanted to play coming out of the half
“We told him think big picture…It was a little bit stiff.” – 10:13 PM
Jalen Johnson had 21 points (7/13 FG), 9 rebounds and 5 assists in College Park’s win tonight. – 10:13 PM
Per Hawks PR, Nate McMillan passed John MacLeod for 18th on the all-time coaching wins list (708). – 10:11 PM
Jimmy Butler, last 1:00 of regulation/overtime on 3-pointers since joining Heat: 4 for 27. – 10:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat makes late fourth-quarter push, but falls to Hawks. Takeaways and details from the loss miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:10 PM
With tonight’s win, Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan has surpassed John MacLeod for the 18th-most regular season wins as a head coach in NBA history (708). – 10:09 PM
For 1, I don’t think that play call was a Jimmy Butler corner three
The plan was probably an eventual baseline drive off the hand-off, but they cut it off
He took the 3 instead
Next conversation to be had is who this team is in that position
They don’t have a final play base – 10:04 PM
Hawks (barely) finally get best of Heat, with P.J. Tucker sidelined with knee issue. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:03 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Atlanta
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:02 PM
You can tell from the Hawks reactions in the postgame interactions how much they like Dewayne Dedmon from his time here in their early years. – 10:01 PM
so close to a comeback 💔 pic.twitter.com/AauMMvrzma – 10:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jimmy Butler missed the 3 … Max Strus grabbed the rebound and missed the putback. Hawks hold on and win 110-108 over the Heat. Hawks now 20-25.
Young: 28/7, 6/15 FG
Huerter: 21/4, 8/13 FG
Collins: 15/7, 6/8 FG – 9:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks survive a close call to knock off the Heat, 110-108.
Atlanta moves to 20-25.
After going 6-16 from Nov. 27-Jan. 15, the Hawks have now put three consecutive solid wins together. – 9:58 PM
Winderman’s view: Adebayo, Yurtseven have their big moment, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Hawks 110, Heat 108. Despite trailing by 16 points in the fourth, the Heat had its chances to steal a win. Just couldn’t get it done. – 9:58 PM
The Hawks make 1 free throw. We trail 110-108 with 10.7 seconds left. HEAT ball. – 9:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young makes one of two FTs.
Hawks lead 110-108 with 10.7 seconds to go. – 9:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae missed the first FT….. – 9:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Wow. Jimmy Butler misses an open layup, De’Andre Hunter grabs the rebound, Trae Young draws a foul.
Hawks lead 109-108 with 15.4 seconds to play. – 9:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
WOW. Jimmy Butler was wide open at the rim for a layup and missed.
Trae Young will be at the line with 15.4 seconds to go and the Hawks up 109-108 – 9:52 PM
Duncan coming up HUGE this quarter with four 3s! pic.twitter.com/jlPnvei753 – 9:51 PM
We trail 109-108 with 31.4 seconds remaining. HEAT ball. – 9:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Shot clock violation for the Hawks. Heat ball with 31.4 seconds to go.
Hawks up 109-108. They led by 16 with 9:16 left. – 9:50 PM
DUNCAN!!!!! – 9:48 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks had a 16-point lead with 9:16 to play in the fourth.
It’s down to two, 107-105, with 1:26 left – 9:47 PM
2:19 remaining and we trail 107-101. HEAT ball. – 9:46 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jimmy bucket, Trae turnover, Heat OREB, Duncan 3.
Back to a 6 point game with 3:13 to go – 9:42 PM
Watching Spo wave his hands every time Trae Young gets Duncan or Strus on him
Calling for the double from Bam or Jimmy
Trae making the right reads, but ultimately this lineup is necessary to shoot their way back in it – 9:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Very clutch 3 from Kevin Huerter (De’Andre Hunter assist) to get the Hawks’ lead back up to 11, 4 minutes to play.
Huerter has 21 points (5-8 from 3) and four assists. – 9:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Much-needed 3 from Kevin Huerter.
Hawks now up 11 with 4 minutes to go – 9:40 PM
Trae Young, currently with 25 points, has secured his 29th game of 25+ points. His 29 games of 25+ points are tied for the most such games in the NBA this season. – 9:40 PM
Back-to-back 3s from Duncan brings us within 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/nCfwUWJQnq – 9:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Not sure I understand the thinking of taking John Collins out. He has 5 fouls, so what? There’s 5 minutes left – 9:38 PM
Just look at Bam soaring out there 🛫
#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/S5SyPFBpdQ – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has cut the deficit to just seven with 6:40 to play. – 9:35 PM
Heat have run a bunch of nice plays out of timeouts tonight. – 9:29 PM
These new Atlanta Hawks play defense! Let’s get real weird and repeat last season’s turnaround! – 9:28 PM
Not just saying this because of where this game stands at the moment:
But we saw a tremendous shift when PJ Tucker exited
Turnovers began as usage increased with certain guys
Defense looked like they missed their communicator with so many miscommunications
Just so important – 9:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
That Bucks game on MLK Day might’ve been the start of a run for the Hawks. They’re starting to look like the team we saw in the second half of last season. – 9:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams layup, Kevin Huerter 3-pointer and Clint Capela layup stretch the Hawks’ lead to 16.
9:16 to play. – 9:26 PM
Tough to win without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, while Jimmy Butler’s offensive creation is non-existent
Heavy reliance on the Gabe-Strus-Caleb trio, but they’ve done their part
Just one of those games – 9:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will take an 88-74 lead vs. the Heat into the fourth quarter.
Atlanta thus far shooting a season-high 58.5% from the field – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Hawks 88, Heat 74. Atlanta shooting 58.5 percent. – 9:19 PM
Hawks 88, Heat 74 at end of three. Young with 23 for Hawks. Strus 15 for Heat. – 9:18 PM
Couldn’t wait to see what Caleb was gonna do after the steal. Didn’t disappoint. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/QgCXjlgzFz – 9:18 PM
Final: #Hornets 121, Thunder 98
That’s wins in 7 of their last 8 games
Terry Rozier 24 pts, 9 ast, 5 rebs
Miles Bridges 22 pts, 13 rebs
PJ Washington 20 pts, 6 rebs
Gordon Hayward 16 pts, 7 rebs, 4 ast
LaMelo 10 pts, 9 rebs, 8 ast
Trae is doing a good job at the point of attack. pic.twitter.com/sNj6HFwz13 – 9:15 PM
Shades of Game 5 against the Hawks here. Philly once led this game by 24 and they now trail by 2 with 1:30 left. #Sixers – 9:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Adebayo and Yurtseven on the court together, the Heat was outscored 17-13 in 6:46. – 9:08 PM
Bam Adebayo talking trash to Trae Young, here’s what Trae did in response: pic.twitter.com/oAX5uGVWhb – 9:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are on an 11-2 run over the last 1:46 and lead the Heat, 77-64, with 5:14 to play in the third quarter. – 9:05 PM
I really like what Miami can mix in defensively with Bam and Yurt
But still looks forced offensively in many ways
This move is picture perfect in this scenario when PJ goes out
But that only IMO – 9:05 PM
the hawks are starting to look like the team a bunch of people thought they’d be – 9:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are on the floor together👀 – 8:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins just picked up his fourth foul with 8 minutes left – 8:58 PM
Like what I’ve seen defensively
Bam Adebayo switching onto Trae Young not worrying about backside
That non-PJ stretch to finish the first half was rough on both ends because of that very reason – 8:55 PM
Heat saying P.J. Tucker has left knee irritation and is questionable for a return. – 8:54 PM
#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game vs the Hawks with left knee irritation and is questionable to return. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo to open the second half. P.J. Tucker hasn’t played since the first quarter. Still waiting for word on why Tucker has been out. – 8:49 PM
Omer Yurtseven starting second half. P.J. Tucker out. – 8:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks lead the Heat 60-51 at halftime.
Young: 15/3, 5/8 FG
Collins: 13/6, 5/6 FG
Hawks shot 59.5 percent in the half – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hawks 60, Heat 51. Some important baskets from the Heat in the final minute of the half to cut the Hawks’ lead from 14 to nine entering the break. – 8:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Heat 51
Trae Young: 15 pts, 3 ast
John Collins: 13 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
Hawks shot 59.5% FG (42.1% from 3) with 16 assists – 8:34 PM
Hawks 60, Heat 51 at half. Young with 15 for Hawks. Strus 15 for Heat, Vincent 11. Butler two points on 1 of 4. – 8:33 PM
Heat defense being dictated by their poor offensive stretch
Turnovers, missing shots, not getting into their actions smoothly
Blending into the defense too – 8:31 PM
Another night where Bam Adebayo has balanced his aggressive scoring ways and much needed playmaking on strong side at a very good rate
That balance is important
And he’s doing it – 8:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Delon Wright with 6 points, 5 assists and two rebounds in his first 12 minutes off the bench tonight. – 8:26 PM
With his first block of the evening, Onyeka Okongwu has rejected at least one shot in a career-best six straight games. Okongwu’s six-game block streak is tied for the second-longest such streak for a Hawk this season (Collins, 6 games; Capela 7 games twice). – 8:24 PM
Third foul on Duncan Robinson, midway through the second period. – 8:23 PM
That Gabe up & under was nice.
The replay is even nicer. pic.twitter.com/i7nb2Fj6oB – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks shooting 61.3 percent and lead Heat 49-41 with 5:21 left in the second quarter. – 8:21 PM
Almost sent the defender flying 🦅
Max up to 13 points, first player in double figures pic.twitter.com/sLMkCvIlX7 – 8:18 PM
Max Strus: 13
Gabe Vincent: 11
The two-ways of last season carrying Miami to start – 8:15 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Max Strus is such a baller.
Score another one for #SummerLeagueMatters. – 8:14 PM
Max Strus man
Max Strus
It’s nothing wildly schematic about his offensive game
He just fires away
And his mechanics are picture perfect – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus up to 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. – 8:12 PM
The Hawks scored 31 points in tonight’s opening quarter on .722 FG% (13-18). Atlanta’s .722 shooting from the field marks a season-high for field goal percentage in any quarter this season (previously .708, 3rd quarter at Memphis). – 8:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 31-30 over the Heat at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 8 points, 3/5 FG
Collins: 7/2/2, 3/3 FG
Hawks shot 72 percent in the quarter – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30. Atlanta shot 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) and Miami shot 6 of 13 on threes in the quarter. – 8:05 PM
Hawks 31, Heat 30 at end of one. Vincent with nine for Heat, Young 8 for Hawks. – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Much more energetic start for the Hawks tonight.
End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30 – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens 6 of 11 on threes. – 8:03 PM
Max Strus has never seen his defender when the ball is in his hands
A great attribute when you’re a shooter of his caliber – 8:02 PM
Max Strus to enter as Heat sixth man. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent continues to give the Heat quality minutes on both ends of the court. – 7:54 PM
As I’ve touched on before, something Gabe Vincent has gotten so good at is offensive relocation off ball
He finds perimeter gaps for attackers to kick it to him
Same thing right there – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with seven of the Heat’s first 11 points. – 7:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Two fouls for Okongwu in the first 5 minutes.
Clint Capela checking in now – 7:46 PM
We got a Duncan kaboom in the first 15 seconds 👌 pic.twitter.com/5dmQ9cl4FJ – 7:46 PM
And Duncan Robinson opens the scoring with a three. – 7:40 PM
Jimmy Butler meeting with officials pregame at center court and smiling as he chooses game ball. So far he has not been ejected. – 7:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmup. Looks like he’ll be available to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmups, so he seems good to go. – 7:17 PM
Clint Capela playing off the bench in his Hawks return. Hawks starting Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu. – 7:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with a starting lineup of Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo. This group is a minus-7 in the last two games. – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:04 PM
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Vincent. No Lowry or Herro again tonight. – 7:03 PM
First time using this lineup vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/xzYGOgFDLW – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship: “We’re both kind of sarcastic, so I think our personalities mix well together” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 6:58 PM
In his last two outings, Trae Young is averaging 33.5 PPG, 12.5 APG and 4.5 RPG (.500 FG%, .500 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). Young became the first player in the NBA this season to notch at least 10 FTM on a perfect 1.000 clip in back-to-back games: 11-11 (vs. MIN), 14-14 (vs. MIL). – 6:49 PM
Update: Max Strus added to the Heat injury report, listed as probable with a right knee contusion. – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus has been added to the Heat’s injury report. He’s probable to play tonight with a right knee contusion. – 6:46 PM
Nothing against Kevin Knox, who I liked pre-draft, but assigning all these minutes to him rather than Jalen, who they sent to CP even though they knew Gallo was hurting, is wasteful. Somebody is wrong, Travis who picked him or Nate who won’t play him. – 6:39 PM
What I don’t like about a no-rookie, no-minutes approach is that it burns a year of team control and they haven’t even seen real game action. There is no redshirt year for Jalen Johnson 🤣🤣, this one counts. 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury update for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM
Hawks injury update:
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo is OUT with right Achilles soreness: pic.twitter.com/fv0EknIoCi – 6:22 PM
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available.
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. – 6:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game with right Achilles soreness.
Before you ask, Jalen Johnson is playing for College Park. – 6:21 PM
Always about business
Ultra Hype // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dVvut78VVF – 6:21 PM
McMillan on Kevin Knox: “He’ll get an opportunity to play tonight.” – 5:52 PM
Gorgui Dieng is available, per McMillan. – 5:50 PM
Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clint Capela is making his return for the Hawks tonight, but coach Nate McMillan says his minutes will be limited vs. Heat. – 5:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will be available and will be on a minute restriction, per Nate McMillan. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela will return on restricted minutes tonight. – 5:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Nate McMillan said. – 5:48 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson take hands-on pride with handoff chemistry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:38 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat risking an ornery Omer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
Over Atlanta’s last two wins, the club is averaging 127.5 points and 29.5 assists (.483 FG%, .405 3FG%, .908 FT%). Defensively, the Hawks are holding their opponents to 50.5 second half points on .337 FG%, .326 3FG% and .758 FT%. – 5:32 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Question for y’all.
If there was ONE person you’d like us to have as a guest on the Hawks Report podcast, who would it be?
Eager to hear your thoughts! – 5:23 PM
The Hawks will face off against the Miami Heat for the third time in nine days tonight. Atlanta’s coming off back-to-back wins, taking down Milwaukee (121-114) and Minnesota (134-122).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:45 PM
Heat-Knicks on Wednesday added to ESPN national schedule, in place of Grizzlies-Spurs. Game remains at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wednesday’s Knicks at Heat game will now be televised by ESPN. The game is still at 7:30 p.m. – 4:37 PM
In the two matchups this season, Trae Young has shot 3 of 13 when defended by Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker
Those will be the primary assignments again tonight, while Bam is mixed in a lot more
Young had his way a bit in the PnR against the dropping Yurt, so a good shift for Miami – 3:42 PM
🔢 STAT OF THE WEEK 🔢
Trae Young is A-B-S-U-R-D 🧐 pic.twitter.com/CyRWti4Mjb – 3:41 PM
Bam is back 💥 and so is the defense
@CoupNBA‘s Notebook goes deeper into Wednesday night’s much talked about 4th quarter of doom and breaks down the key defensive stops – 3:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship and … handshake miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 2:57 PM
Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM
#MIAvsATL UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM
