Heat vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (29-17) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022

Miami Heat 108, Atlanta Hawks 110 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat nearly rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win, but fell just short. How it all unfolded, takeaways from the loss, and a P.J Tucker update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “That was really inspiring in that fourth quarter. We just weren’t able to get over the hump.” – 12:16 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

NEVER been one to back down from a Challenge.. 😤Keep Goin!!

S/o to them REAL Hawks fans who with us🙏🏽

#WeMove – 11:45 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Miami Heat rally falls short in 110-108 loss to Atlanta Hawks hothothoops.com/2022/1/21/2289… – 11:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 110-108 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Rally from 16 down in fourth falls short.

2. P.J. Tucker forced out with knee issue.

3. A taste of big lineup.

4. Butler off, including moment of truth.

5. Strus sets another early pace – 10:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on playing the Hawks 3 times in 9 days:

“It’s like a 7 game series. That’s how it felt.” – 10:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent on Bam Adebayo’s 4th quarter aggressiveness over the last 2 games:

“You see this great Bam now and there’s way more coming.” – 10:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The squad overcame a big deficit to get within 1 but just couldn’t overcome.

@CoupNBA has how they did it, and a few other takeaways from the night in Atlanta – 10:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson on Gabe Vincent:

“He’s improved as much as anyone I’ve ever seen in my entire career.”

As Gabe Vincent sits in the room with him, he reassures that he’s honestly not just saying it cause he’s sitting there – 10:39 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young: “It shows we’re just taking it as a challenge. We didn’t start well, but like I always say, you have another day and another opportunity to really make it up and be better and I think that’s what we’re doing… We’ve just got to not be satisfied and keep it going.” – 10:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Delon Wright on the Hawks’ 3-game win streak:

“I think that we’re starting to play more together. We’re getting more connected on the defensive end, getting a lot more stops in a row. I think we have to do that in order to win, so we’ve got to keep that up.” – 10:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said P.J. Tucker wanted to re-enter the game after halftime, but “we just told him we got to think big picture.” Tucker (left knee irritation) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Miami. – 10:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Last play aside, great run by Miami late in that game to fight through a totally rough night

Bam got them back in it

Duncan hit needed shots late

Caleb-Strus-Gabe trio did their part enough as they subbed in and out for each other in that 4th

A good push – 10:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Another solid game from Bam since his return. 21 points, 6 rebounds & 5 assists.

#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/IY2nO90aJS – 10:25 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan:

“I thought that last close-out by John Collins was really good, forced the miss. We were able to finish this game. Teams are going to make a run, that’s how the game is played, and they had a big fourth quarter, but we did enough.” – 10:25 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae said that the Miami trash talk was coming more from Caron Butler than anyone else. – 10:24 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young (28 PTS) and Kevin Huerter (21 PTS) recorded their 12th game of scoring 20+ in the same contest. The Hawks duo are the only active pair of teammates from the same draft class to have 12+ games of 20+ points in the same outing, per @EliasSports. – 10:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“I think my eyes kind of forced that out,” Nate McMillan says of that open layup Jimmy Butler missed with 22.8 seconds to play.

“… You need breaks, you need a little luck, and we got one there,” he added. – 10:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Quick road trip over. Back on Biscayne Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0q8j9sAnFs – 10:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says PJ Tucker wanted to play coming out of the half

“We told him think big picture…It was a little bit stiff.” – 10:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson had 21 points (7/13 FG), 9 rebounds and 5 assists in College Park’s win tonight. – 10:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Per Hawks PR, Nate McMillan passed John MacLeod for 18th on the all-time coaching wins list (708). – 10:11 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler, last 1:00 of regulation/overtime on 3-pointers since joining Heat: 4 for 27. – 10:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat makes late fourth-quarter push, but falls to Hawks. Takeaways and details from the loss miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With tonight’s win, Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan has surpassed John MacLeod for the 18th-most regular season wins as a head coach in NBA history (708). – 10:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

For 1, I don’t think that play call was a Jimmy Butler corner three

The plan was probably an eventual baseline drive off the hand-off, but they cut it off

He took the 3 instead

Next conversation to be had is who this team is in that position

They don’t have a final play base – 10:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks (barely) finally get best of Heat, with P.J. Tucker sidelined with knee issue. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Atlanta

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:02 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

You can tell from the Hawks reactions in the postgame interactions how much they like Dewayne Dedmon from his time here in their early years. – 10:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

so close to a comeback 💔 pic.twitter.com/AauMMvrzma – 10:00 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Jimmy Butler missed the 3 … Max Strus grabbed the rebound and missed the putback. Hawks hold on and win 110-108 over the Heat. Hawks now 20-25.

Young: 28/7, 6/15 FG

Huerter: 21/4, 8/13 FG

Collins: 15/7, 6/8 FG – 9:59 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks survive a close call to knock off the Heat, 110-108.

Atlanta moves to 20-25.

After going 6-16 from Nov. 27-Jan. 15, the Hawks have now put three consecutive solid wins together. – 9:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Adebayo, Yurtseven have their big moment, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Hawks 110, Heat 108. Despite trailing by 16 points in the fourth, the Heat had its chances to steal a win. Just couldn’t get it done. – 9:58 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Hawks make 1 free throw. We trail 110-108 with 10.7 seconds left. HEAT ball. – 9:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young makes one of two FTs.

Hawks lead 110-108 with 10.7 seconds to go. – 9:55 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae missed the first FT….. – 9:55 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Wow. Jimmy Butler misses an open layup, De’Andre Hunter grabs the rebound, Trae Young draws a foul.

Hawks lead 109-108 with 15.4 seconds to play. – 9:53 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

WOW. Jimmy Butler was wide open at the rim for a layup and missed.

Trae Young will be at the line with 15.4 seconds to go and the Hawks up 109-108 – 9:52 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan coming up HUGE this quarter with four 3s! pic.twitter.com/jlPnvei753 – 9:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We trail 109-108 with 31.4 seconds remaining. HEAT ball. – 9:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Shot clock violation for the Hawks. Heat ball with 31.4 seconds to go.

Hawks up 109-108. They led by 16 with 9:16 left. – 9:50 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

DUNCAN!!!!! – 9:48 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks had a 16-point lead with 9:16 to play in the fourth.

It’s down to two, 107-105, with 1:26 left – 9:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

2:19 remaining and we trail 107-101. HEAT ball. – 9:46 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Jimmy bucket, Trae turnover, Heat OREB, Duncan 3.

Back to a 6 point game with 3:13 to go – 9:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Watching Spo wave his hands every time Trae Young gets Duncan or Strus on him

Calling for the double from Bam or Jimmy

Trae making the right reads, but ultimately this lineup is necessary to shoot their way back in it – 9:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Very clutch 3 from Kevin Huerter (De’Andre Hunter assist) to get the Hawks’ lead back up to 11, 4 minutes to play.

Huerter has 21 points (5-8 from 3) and four assists. – 9:41 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Much-needed 3 from Kevin Huerter.

Hawks now up 11 with 4 minutes to go – 9:40 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young, currently with 25 points, has secured his 29th game of 25+ points. His 29 games of 25+ points are tied for the most such games in the NBA this season. – 9:40 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Back-to-back 3s from Duncan brings us within 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/nCfwUWJQnq – 9:39 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Not sure I understand the thinking of taking John Collins out. He has 5 fouls, so what? There’s 5 minutes left – 9:38 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Just look at Bam soaring out there 🛫

#BamAdebayo // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/S5SyPFBpdQ – 9:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has cut the deficit to just seven with 6:40 to play. – 9:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Heat have run a bunch of nice plays out of timeouts tonight. – 9:29 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

These new Atlanta Hawks play defense! Let’s get real weird and repeat last season’s turnaround! – 9:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Not just saying this because of where this game stands at the moment:

But we saw a tremendous shift when PJ Tucker exited

Turnovers began as usage increased with certain guys

Defense looked like they missed their communicator with so many miscommunications

Just so important – 9:27 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

That Bucks game on MLK Day might’ve been the start of a run for the Hawks. They’re starting to look like the team we saw in the second half of last season. – 9:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Lou Williams layup, Kevin Huerter 3-pointer and Clint Capela layup stretch the Hawks’ lead to 16.

9:16 to play. – 9:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tough to win without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, while Jimmy Butler’s offensive creation is non-existent

Heavy reliance on the Gabe-Strus-Caleb trio, but they’ve done their part

Just one of those games – 9:21 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks will take an 88-74 lead vs. the Heat into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta thus far shooting a season-high 58.5% from the field – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Hawks 88, Heat 74. Atlanta shooting 58.5 percent. – 9:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks 88, Heat 74 at end of three. Young with 23 for Hawks. Strus 15 for Heat. – 9:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Couldn’t wait to see what Caleb was gonna do after the steal. Didn’t disappoint. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/QgCXjlgzFz – 9:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae is doing a good job at the point of attack. pic.twitter.com/sNj6HFwz13 – 9:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Adebayo and Yurtseven on the court together, the Heat was outscored 17-13 in 6:46. – 9:08 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Bam Adebayo talking trash to Trae Young, here’s what Trae did in response: pic.twitter.com/oAX5uGVWhb – 9:06 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks are on an 11-2 run over the last 1:46 and lead the Heat, 77-64, with 5:14 to play in the third quarter. – 9:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I really like what Miami can mix in defensively with Bam and Yurt

But still looks forced offensively in many ways

This move is picture perfect in this scenario when PJ goes out

But that only IMO – 9:05 PM

Lonnie Walker in for the Spurs. Tonight’s giveaway is a poster of him. Bruce Brown was told of it pregame and jokingly said he wanted one. They played together at Miami. Spurs security overheard and went and got one for him. Was pretty funny. – 9:03 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the hawks are starting to look like the team a bunch of people thought they’d be – 9:03 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are on the floor together👀 – 8:59 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

John Collins just picked up his fourth foul with 8 minutes left – 8:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Like what I’ve seen defensively

Bam Adebayo switching onto Trae Young not worrying about backside

That non-PJ stretch to finish the first half was rough on both ends because of that very reason – 8:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat saying P.J. Tucker has left knee irritation and is questionable for a return. – 8:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker left tonight’s game vs the Hawks with left knee irritation and is questionable to return. – 8:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Omer Yurtseven alongside Bam Adebayo to open the second half. P.J. Tucker hasn’t played since the first quarter. Still waiting for word on why Tucker has been out. – 8:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven starting second half. P.J. Tucker out. – 8:49 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks lead the Heat 60-51 at halftime.

Young: 15/3, 5/8 FG

Collins: 13/6, 5/6 FG

Hawks shot 59.5 percent in the half – 8:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Hawks 60, Heat 51. Some important baskets from the Heat in the final minute of the half to cut the Hawks’ lead from 14 to nine entering the break. – 8:34 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Heat 51

Trae Young: 15 pts, 3 ast

John Collins: 13 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast

Hawks shot 59.5% FG (42.1% from 3) with 16 assists – 8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks 60, Heat 51 at half. Young with 15 for Hawks. Strus 15 for Heat, Vincent 11. Butler two points on 1 of 4. – 8:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat defense being dictated by their poor offensive stretch

Turnovers, missing shots, not getting into their actions smoothly

Blending into the defense too – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Another night where Bam Adebayo has balanced his aggressive scoring ways and much needed playmaking on strong side at a very good rate

That balance is important

And he’s doing it – 8:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Delon Wright with 6 points, 5 assists and two rebounds in his first 12 minutes off the bench tonight. – 8:26 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first block of the evening, Onyeka Okongwu has rejected at least one shot in a career-best six straight games. Okongwu’s six-game block streak is tied for the second-longest such streak for a Hawk this season (Collins, 6 games; Capela 7 games twice). – 8:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Third foul on Duncan Robinson, midway through the second period. – 8:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

That Gabe up & under was nice.

The replay is even nicer. pic.twitter.com/i7nb2Fj6oB – 8:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks shooting 61.3 percent and lead Heat 49-41 with 5:21 left in the second quarter. – 8:21 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Almost sent the defender flying 🦅

Max up to 13 points, first player in double figures pic.twitter.com/sLMkCvIlX7 – 8:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus: 13

Gabe Vincent: 11

The two-ways of last season carrying Miami to start – 8:15 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Max Strus is such a baller.

Score another one for #SummerLeagueMatters. – 8:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus man

Max Strus

It’s nothing wildly schematic about his offensive game

He just fires away

And his mechanics are picture perfect – 8:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus up to 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. – 8:12 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks scored 31 points in tonight’s opening quarter on .722 FG% (13-18). Atlanta’s .722 shooting from the field marks a season-high for field goal percentage in any quarter this season (previously .708, 3rd quarter at Memphis). – 8:07 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 31-30 over the Heat at the end of the first quarter.

Young: 8 points, 3/5 FG

Collins: 7/2/2, 3/3 FG

Hawks shot 72 percent in the quarter – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30. Atlanta shot 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) and Miami shot 6 of 13 on threes in the quarter. – 8:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks 31, Heat 30 at end of one. Vincent with nine for Heat, Young 8 for Hawks. – 8:04 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Much more energetic start for the Hawks tonight.

End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30 – 8:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat opens 6 of 11 on threes. – 8:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus has never seen his defender when the ball is in his hands

A great attribute when you’re a shooter of his caliber – 8:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus to enter as Heat sixth man. – 7:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent continues to give the Heat quality minutes on both ends of the court. – 7:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I’ve touched on before, something Gabe Vincent has gotten so good at is offensive relocation off ball

He finds perimeter gaps for attackers to kick it to him

Same thing right there – 7:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson with seven of the Heat’s first 11 points. – 7:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Two fouls for Okongwu in the first 5 minutes.

Clint Capela checking in now – 7:46 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We got a Duncan kaboom in the first 15 seconds 👌 pic.twitter.com/5dmQ9cl4FJ – 7:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And Duncan Robinson opens the scoring with a three. – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler meeting with officials pregame at center court and smiling as he chooses game ball. So far he has not been ejected. – 7:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmup. Looks like he’ll be available to play tonight. – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmups, so he seems good to go. – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Clint Capela playing off the bench in his Hawks return. Hawks starting Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu. – 7:11 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat sticking with a starting lineup of Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo. This group is a minus-7 in the last two games. – 7:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Heat

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu – 7:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Vincent. No Lowry or Herro again tonight. – 7:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Who are the diehards who are going to two-screen the Hawks and Skyhawks tonight? – 7:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

First time using this lineup vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/xzYGOgFDLW – 7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship: “We’re both kind of sarcastic, so I think our personalities mix well together” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 6:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In his last two outings, Trae Young is averaging 33.5 PPG, 12.5 APG and 4.5 RPG (.500 FG%, .500 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). Young became the first player in the NBA this season to notch at least 10 FTM on a perfect 1.000 clip in back-to-back games: 11-11 (vs. MIN), 14-14 (vs. MIL). – 6:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Update: Max Strus added to the Heat injury report, listed as probable with a right knee contusion. – 6:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus has been added to the Heat’s injury report. He’s probable to play tonight with a right knee contusion. – 6:46 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Nothing against Kevin Knox, who I liked pre-draft, but assigning all these minutes to him rather than Jalen, who they sent to CP even though they knew Gallo was hurting, is wasteful. Somebody is wrong, Travis who picked him or Nate who won’t play him. – 6:39 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

What I don’t like about a no-rookie, no-minutes approach is that it burns a year of team control and they haven’t even seen real game action. There is no redshirt year for Jalen Johnson 🤣🤣, this one counts. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ – 6:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks injury update for tonight’s game vs. Heat:

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available

Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out

Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks injury update:

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available

Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out

Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Gallo is OUT with right Achilles soreness: pic.twitter.com/fv0EknIoCi – 6:22 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available.

Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.

Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. – 6:22 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game with right Achilles soreness.

Before you ask, Jalen Johnson is playing for College Park. – 6:21 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Always about business

Ultra Hype // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dVvut78VVF – 6:21 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

McMillan on Kevin Knox: “He’ll get an opportunity to play tonight.” – 5:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Gorgui Dieng is available, per McMillan. – 5:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Clint Capela is making his return for the Hawks tonight, but coach Nate McMillan says his minutes will be limited vs. Heat. – 5:49 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela will be available and will be on a minute restriction, per Nate McMillan. – 5:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nate McMillan says Clint Capela will return on restricted minutes tonight. – 5:48 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Nate McMillan said. – 5:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson take hands-on pride with handoff chemistry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat risking an ornery Omer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Over Atlanta’s last two wins, the club is averaging 127.5 points and 29.5 assists (.483 FG%, .405 3FG%, .908 FT%). Defensively, the Hawks are holding their opponents to 50.5 second half points on .337 FG%, .326 3FG% and .758 FT%. – 5:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

In the two matchups this season, Trae Young has shot 3 of 13 when defended by Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker

Those will be the primary assignments again tonight, while Bam is mixed in a lot more

Young had his way a bit in the PnR against the dropping Yurt, so a good shift for Miami – 3:42 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🔢 STAT OF THE WEEK 🔢

Trae Young is A-B-S-U-R-D 🧐 pic.twitter.com/CyRWti4Mjb – 3:41 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Bam is back 💥 and so is the defense

@CoupNBA‘s Notebook goes deeper into Wednesday night’s much talked about 4th quarter of doom and breaks down the key defensive stops – 3:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship and … handshake miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 2:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

You know the 👌 vibes

@Miami Heat // @betwayusa – 2:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We know it’s coming, just a matter of when?

@Miami Heat // @betwayusa – 1:54 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsATL UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM

