Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

We’re living at a time when smartphones are getting more and more expensive. $1000 is the new norm for flagship phones while a few brands have even breached that mark. Not everyone wants to spend that kind of money on a phone, especially when cheaper phones are getting so good. Enter affordable flagships. Phones that offer high-end specifications with a few compromises here and there to keep the price down. Two of the best affordable flagships in the US currently are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Google Pixel 6. The former starts at $699 while the latter takes an additional $100 off and starts at $599. Which is the better option though? We’ll help you figure it out.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO