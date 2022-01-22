ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched recently, and many of you are probably wondering if it’s worth getting over other Galaxy S21 handsets. We’ve already compared this phone with the Galaxy S21. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21+ is a...

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
tech-ish.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE versus Xiaomi 11T Pro; Easy choice!

Over the last few days, I’ve received requests to compare these two phones. I think the choice here is direct and easy. So I won’t even include camera comparisons here (you’ll find those on social media in the coming days). The two devices share the same almost...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Inadvertently Leaks The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

A lot is expected from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has generated quite a bit of hype based on its rumored hardware specifications. As we count down to the official launch of the new tablet series, Samsung has jumped the gun and inadvertently revealed a snapshot of the high-end tablet on its website.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now available at several Canadian carriers

Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) earlier this month and now the phone is available at some Canadian carriers. We’ve compiled a list of carriers offering the phone and some details about pricing, which you can view below. Before we get into it, it’s...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Phones#Smart Phone#Fe#Ltps#Socqualcomm#Ois#Pdaf#Hybrid Optic#Dual Pixel Af
Android Headlines

Benchmark Info Appears For The Galaxy S22 Ultra With Exynos 2200

Samsung just unveiled the Exynos 2200 chipset earlier today, and now getting some crucial information regarding the chipset’s performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Tipster Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice) has uncovered benchmark information for the new flagship from sources like AnTuTu, Geekbench, and GFXBench. The Exynos 2200 variant of...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung finally released the Galaxy S21 FE (short for ‘Fan Edition’) earlier this month, following months of leaks, rumors, and (possible) manufacturing delays. Now that the phone is actually on store shelves, Samsung is starting to shift its attention towards software updates, and now the first system update for the Galaxy S21 FE is rolling out.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Live Photos Of Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G Appear For The First Time

Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Galaxy A53 5G, has leaked on multiple occasions over the past few months. We’re now getting our best look at the device yet, confirming a few key hardware aspects, particularly the rear camera layout. These images of the rear panel match accurately with the renders that leaked in November.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Vivo NEX 5 Coming With Gigantic Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 & More

The Vivo NEX 5 is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. That device’s specs have just surfaced, and they’re quite powerful. The information comes from Assen, who shared it on Weibo. The specs have been relayed by Tech Agent, a tipster. The Vivo NEX 5 will feature a gigantic display, it seems, along with other powerful specs.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Android Headlines

Galaxy S10 Series Is Receiving Android 12 In The US

Earlier this week, Samsung released the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S10 5G in the US. Now, the other three models in the series — Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ — are also joining the party. As of this writing, the big Android update is available to the carrier-locked versions of the trio. Specifically, the OTA (over the air) rollout has hit units on Xfinity Mobile’s network, SamMobile reports. But other carriers as well as the unlocked versions of the phones should also soon jump on the bandwagon.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review: Full-Featured Yet Affordable

Samsung's previous generation Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was met with high praise for its value proposition when it launched last November. The goal of Samsung's Galaxy FE products is to deliver key features most mainstream and enthusiast users want at a price point that's more approachable for the masses. This class of smartphones has been wildly popular with tech-savvy enthusiast consumers, so it's no surprise Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S21 FE 5G out as an extension of its successful Galaxy S21 family, just ahead of its next generation product launch that we should be hearing about in short order. As some have already noted, the Galaxy S21 FE's timing might be a little behind schedule, but that doesn't mean its $699 price tag, combined with top-shelf features and what should be solid Snapdragon 888-powered performance, are any less compelling.
NFL
Android Headlines

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Flagship Tablet Gets Certified By The FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra got certified by the FCC. This certification actually comes right after all three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets surfaced on Amazon, revealing a lot of information. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra got certified by the FCC. This tablet appeared on the FCC website with a...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Launch Timeline For OnePlus Nord CE 2, Nord N20 & More Tipped

OnePlus has a packed schedule for the next few months. Between February and April this year, the company plans to launch a host of products including new smartphones, smart TVs, TWS earbuds, neckbands, and its new unified OS based on Android 12. The information comes courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, who shared a tentative launch timeline of these products on Twitter.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Get More Out Of Your Galaxy Z Flip 3's Cover Display With This App

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is better than its predecessor in more than one way. A bigger cover display is one of the major upgrades. At a 1.9-inch diagonal, the screen on the outside is still quite small but can do a lot. You can see notifications, access some quick toggles and widgets, check out time and weather, use Samsung Pay, and take photos and videos. But if that isn’t of any good to you, there’s a third-party app called CoverScreen OS that can make the tiny screen more usable.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OPPO Believes Battery-Less Gadgets Are The Future

OPPO actually believes that battery-less gadgets are the future we can look forward to. Does that sound confusing? Well, it probably does, but there’s an explanation. OPPO believes that ambient radio waves will provide them with all the power they need. OPPO thinks battery-less gadgets are the future. The...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Regional Chipset Configurations Tipped

As most of you know by now, Samsung will use two different processors for its Galaxy S22 series devices. Depending on the region, you’ll get either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200. That being said, a tipster has just seemingly revealed the Galaxy S22 regional chipset configuration.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

OPPO Find X5 Pro Appears In Shiny Real-Life Images With More Info

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has been leaking quite regularly lately, and new shiny real-life images just surfaced. Unlike the previous shots we’ve seen, these images show the device in its entirety, at least as far as the back side is concerned. Previous images cut off the top and bottom sides.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6: Which is the best affordable flagship?

We’re living at a time when smartphones are getting more and more expensive. $1000 is the new norm for flagship phones while a few brands have even breached that mark. Not everyone wants to spend that kind of money on a phone, especially when cheaper phones are getting so good. Enter affordable flagships. Phones that offer high-end specifications with a few compromises here and there to keep the price down. Two of the best affordable flagships in the US currently are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Google Pixel 6. The former starts at $699 while the latter takes an additional $100 off and starts at $599. Which is the better option though? We’ll help you figure it out.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Qualcomm Demonstrates Game-Changing iSIM Technology

Most modern-day smartphones utilize eSIM to receive network coverage. However, we could soon transition to the “iSIM,” which is short for integrated SIM. Chipmaker Qualcomm is at the forefront of these efforts in partnership with Thales and Vodafone. The iSIM also happens to be compliant with GSMA specifications, so it’s ready for the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification

We’ve come across numerous reports about the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 gearing up for a launch. This smart speaker is now appearing on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, confirming its imminent arrival. While almost every major electronics manufacturer has its own smart speaker, Samsung has been absent from...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll results: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrives too late

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not off to a good start, judging by the results of last week’s poll. Most people either already have a phone that they are happy with or have shifted their focus towards the Galaxy S22 series, which will be here in about a month.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy