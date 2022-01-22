ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead - Fed And Earnings In Focus

Earnings season is off to a rocky start and not only are investors not comforted by what they’re seeing, but it’s also contributing to the unease in the markets. Earnings season is off to a rocky start and not only are investors not comforted by what they’re seeing, but it’s also...

Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
Seeking Alpha

SmileDirectClub pauses operations in certain markets; reaffirms 2021 guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is trading ~5.0% higher in the post market after the company announced a range of initiatives to improve its profitability. As part of the new strategic focus, the maker of clear aligners will pause expansion into new international markets as the operational challenges ease while the global economy recovers from pandemic-related impact, the company said. However, the global expansion will be focused on markets with the greatest potential for near-term profitability.
Stocks and Cryptos Drop, Pop Ahead of Heavy Week for Earnings and Economic Data

Stocks continued to slide on Monday morning before staging an incredible rebound in the afternoon. The S&P 500 ended up gaining 0.37%. Cryptos were more mixed, with Bitcoin gaining nearly 3.5% over the past 24 hours, while the total crypto market is up 1.22%. The bounce is little consolation though as Bitcoin (BTC) is still down more than 13.5% and Ethereum (ETH) has crashed nearly 25% over the past week of trading.
Shore News Network

Futures fall ahead of Fed meeting, corporate earnings

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday following a turbulent start to the week, with investors keeping an eye out for the Federal Reserve meeting and a host of major earnings from companies including Microsoft. The Fed is expected to convene its two-day monetary policy meeting later...
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Seeking Alpha

The Global Economy Disrupted: Higher Inflation And Slower Growth In The 2022 Outlook

Just as regions were rebounding from the Delta variant, the Omicron variant emerged, sending global COVID-19 infection rates to new highs. Two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to take surprising turns, disrupting the global economy through multiple channels—public health, work, education, travel, consumer spending patterns, production of goods and services, and international trade flows. Just as regions were rebounding from the Delta variant, the Omicron variant emerged, sending global COVID-19 infection rates to new highs. As 2022 begins, economies are adapting to the new, highly contagious variant. While considerably milder than previous strains, Omicron is dampening supply and demand in the most-affected regions, delaying resolution of market imbalances.
Seeking Alpha

Hengguang Holding Files For $18 Million U.S. IPO

Hengguang Holding has filed to raise $18.4 million in a U.S. IPO. A Quick Take On Hengguang Holding Co. Hengguang Holding Co. (HGIA) has filed to raise $18.4 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement. The firm provides distribution services for...
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones settled higher by around 100 points on Monday after tumbling more than 1,000 points earlier in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), American Express (NYSE: AXP), 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to This Week's Fed Meeting

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. Japan's Nikkei 225 erased earlier losses and rose 0.24% to 27,588.37 while the Topix index advanced 0.14% to 1,929.87. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.49% to 2,792 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.24% to 24,656.46.
Zacks.com

ETFs in Focus Ahead of Big Tech Q4 Earnings

AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — have gained an average of 0.8% over the past three months compared to a loss of 3.2% for the S&P 500 (read: 5 Cheap ETFs to Play Amid Tech Stocks' Worst Start Since 2016). These five companies...
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns

Global risk appetite sharply deteriorated this past week as the Volatility Index (VIX), which is the market’s preferred ‘fear gauge’, closed at its highest since early December. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 7.5%, the most since March 2020 when markets were in the midst of the pandemic-induced selloff. S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures sank 5.81% and 4.67% respectively.
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: FOMC and BOC in Focus; Politics and Earnings Continue

This week brings the return of major central bank meetings, with both the Bank of Canada and the FOMC meetings on Wednesday. There has been a lot of talk about rate hikes lately, but is either central bank ready to pull the trigger? Politics continue to be a hot issue in the UK as Boris Johnson defends his position as Prime Minister. Over in Eastern Europe, tensions continue to mount as Russia builds up forces along the Ukraine border. Will Russia invade Ukraine this week? Also, a big selloff in stock indices last week culminated with poor guidance from Netflix. Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple, among others, report this week. Will their guidance result in a repeat of last week’s sell off in stocks? There are plenty of catalysts for volatility this week!
marketpulse.com

US Close: Market jitters ahead of Fed and massive earnings week, Netflix tanks

Wall Street has gone from debating how aggressive one should rotate out of tech into cyclicals, to sell it all. US stocks have been on a rollercoaster ride after abysmal results from Netflix. Investors have two big worries: it seems every day traders are reminded inflationary pressures are not going away anytime soon and could prompt the Fed into becoming overly aggressive in tightening monetary policy. The other concern is that profit growth expectations may have been too optimistic and underpriced in the ballooning labor costs. Geopolitical risks are also adding fuel to the selling pressure.
