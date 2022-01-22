Week Ahead - Fed And Earnings In Focus

This week brings the return of major central bank meetings, with both the Bank of Canada and the FOMC meetings on Wednesday. There has been a lot of talk about rate hikes lately, but is either central bank ready to pull the trigger? Politics continue to be a hot issue in the UK as Boris Johnson defends his position as Prime Minister. Over in Eastern Europe, tensions continue to mount as Russia builds up forces along the Ukraine border. Will Russia invade Ukraine this week? Also, a big selloff in stock indices last week culminated with poor guidance from Netflix. Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple, among others, report this week. Will their guidance result in a repeat of last week’s sell off in stocks? There are plenty of catalysts for volatility this week!

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO