SUMMERVILLE, Ore. — The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank is set to receive a one-of-a-kind 1,200-pound bonus thanks to the generosity of an Imbler High School senior. Tel McBride is raising a steer for his senior project and plans to donate all of the meat from it to the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, which is operated by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon. McBride said he wants to make beef available to those in need because the price of meat has gotten so high during the past year.

IMBLER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO