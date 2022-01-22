ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Wrapped In Pink

vieravoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrapped in Pink will be a birthday commemoration event to support Te-Kisha’s Legacy Fund. This fund was...

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Flavor-Wrapped Popcorn Cups

With its Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels—the world's first pre-flavored popcorn kernels—Opopop is disrupting the snack category and it is now introducing individual popcorn cups for easy snacking. The Peep and Pour single-serve popcorn cups are a lower priced offering from the brand that's highly snackable, and easy to enjoy at home or at work when a craving for a light, simple and flavor-packed snack hits. These popcorn cups can be found in flavors like Salty Caramel and Vanilla Vanilla.
FOOD & DRINKS
wkdzradio.com

2021 Pinkout Raises $5,000 For Pink Ribbon Network

The 2021 Pinkout Celebration hosted by Edge Media Group October 22nd raised more than $5,000 to support the Pink Ribbon Network. The Pink Ribbon Network is a support group organized by breast cancer survivors to support women battling breast cancer in Western Kentucky. Edge Media Group President Beth Mann says...
CHARITIES
beverlypress.com

Celebrity sighting at Pink’s

You never know who is going to stop by Pink’s Hot Dogs! Martha Stewart popped in to the venerable hot dog stand on Tuesday and ordered the dog with her moniker – a 9-inch stretch dog, relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut and sour cream. Stop by today and try one of Pink’s 36 varieties of hot dogs, a dozen varieties of burgers, fries and onion rings. Located at Pink’s Square near the corner of La Brea Avenue and Melrose.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Pink Lemonade

Richmond bar Pink Lemonade has plenty of the former, but you're probably not going to be coming here for the latter. The Miami-themed open-air bar is decked out in gorgeous pastels – not only the signature pink but also plenty of aqua and turquoise. White picnic tables are perched on bright green astroturf, and a couple of sassy ladies in pastel shades overlook the vast space from their murals on one wall. This is a bar that knows how to have a good time, with ample neon decor for photo ops, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party#Pink
progressivegrocer.com

Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Wrap

At the request of fans, Egglife Foods, which reimagines flour-based foods with egg whites, has once more disrupted the tortilla category with sweet cinnamon egglife egg white wraps. The wraps unlock different eating occasions and represent a pivotal transition from the brand’s existing savory lineup of Original, Everything Bagel, Southwest and Italian varieties. Naturally sweetened with monk fruit, egglife sweet cinnamon wraps are a zero-sugar, high-protein, low-carb alternative for breakfast or dessert recipes. An accompanying advertising campaign, offering bold visuals and clever copy, has launched across a range of consumer touchpoints, including connected TV/streaming, online video, social media, display, out-of-home, search, influencer relations and public relations, with a 43% increase in marketing investment from the prior year. A 6-ounce package of six wraps of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.
RECIPES
indianapublicmedia.org

Potter's Pinks

Following is a quote from Marta McDowell describing Beatrix Potter’s garden:. “She is pleased with her Pinks, small carnations with their zigzag edges and gray-green stems. They are perfect for her cottage garden, antique flowers beloved of the English since the sixteenth century. In fact, the color pink was named for the flower, not the other way round. The word ‘pink’ originally meant to pierce or perforate, in the same way that pinking shears cut a decorative edge on fabric. [Beatrix Potter] had a great bed of pinks in her garden, and they reminded her of Benjamin Bunny. Their grey leaves formed a tight mat at the edge of the stone path at Potter’s home, which was called Hill Top. The Sweet William, cousin to the Pinks, were from her cousin Edith’s garden at Windermere. ‘The best thing about sharing plants,’ Beatrix said, ‘is that they always bring the giver to mind.’” [End of Quote.]
GARDENING
westalliswi.gov

Pretty In Pink Wall Hanging

Join us to quilt this lovely Valentine wall hanging. It will spread Love. View all calendars is the default. Choose Select a Calendar to view a specific calendar.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Pink Gin Oceanview Club Level Suite

The Pink Gin Oceanview Club Level Suite qualifies for:. A large suite consisting of a living area with a sofa, chairs, cocktail table, bar and a balcony or patio. The bedroom features a king size, custom mahogany bed, Turkish ivory patika marble floors and smart TV. The bathroom includes a private water closet enclosed in frosted glass, extra-large basin with lit mirror, Carrera marble vanity with either a walk-in shower or tub with white subway tile and glass accents. The walls are pebble accented along with Italian porcelain plank floors. Club Sandals service included.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
TrendHunter.com

Parks-Themed Wrapping Paper

This holiday season, nature lovers will be happy to know that Parks Project wrapping paper is available in two styles: the ‘Park Lover Wrapping Paper 2 Pack’ and the ‘Iconic Parks Wrapping Paper 2 Pack.’. The Park Lover Wrapping Paper has a solid-colored background decorated with hearts...
TRAVEL
104.1 WIKY

Pink headlining 2022 BottleRock Festival

Pink is among the headliners for the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 27-29 in Napa, California. This will be one of Pink’s first major public concerts since November 2019, when she performed at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The last time Pink...
NAPA, CA
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Unimpressed With These Pink Strawberries

For many customers, Aldi is a wondrous haven of low prices and unique house-brand products. Whether you're looking for everything bagel seasoning, frozen cocktails, or knockoff Girl Scout cookies, the grocery chain likely has you covered. However, Aldi isn't for everyone, and not all of its products have a cult following. Some customers, for example, opt to avoid Aldi's seafood for both ethical and quality reasons, while a review from Delishably says the store's frozen pizza leaves much flavor to be desired.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
ulyssesnews.com

Pink Out Is Back On January 28th

Members of the Pink Out committee in Ulysses have stepped up and worked hard to “Pink Out” not just the basketball game, but the entire community. Limited quantities of T-shirts will be available the week of Pink Out at Golden Plains Credit Union. Raffle tickets are being sold...
ULYSSES, KS
Forks Over Knives

Black Bean-Avocado Wraps

Treat your senses to this colorful, crave-worthy wrap that’s packed full of high-energy ingredients. A hearty black bean mash provides the base for a satisfying combo of creamy avocado, sweet mango, and tangy red onion slices. Southwest flavors add a spicy kick while sprigs of cilantro brighten everything with herbal freshness. This recipe is ideal for weekday meal prep: Simply make several at a time, wrap them individually in tin foil, and store in your fridge for the perfect grab-and-go lunch!
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Asian Lettuce Wraps With Mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped cashews (optional) Place the mushrooms, onion, garlic and ginger in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the ground beef; pulse until well combined. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushroom mixture and...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy