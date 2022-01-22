Joshua Thomson official as Director of Football Operations

Kentucky has offered Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck (6-foot-7, 320), Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes 2023 tight end Jelani Thurman (6-foot-5, 230), Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2023 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack (6-foot-4, 230), Clayton (Ohio) Northmont 2024 wide receiver Dalin Wilkins (6-foot-3, 200), Clayton (Ohio) Northmont 2025 wide receiver Dorian Brew (6-foot-2, 175), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 linebacker Myles Graham (6-foot-1, 200), Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 offensive tackle Cam'Ron Warren (6-foot-5, 290), Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2023 athlete Durell Robinson (6-foot-1, 190), Clayton (Ohio) Northmont 2023 linebacker Nigel Glover (6-foot-3, 200), Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy 2023 offensive tackle Samson Okunlola (6-foot-6, 295), Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central 2023 wide receiver Adam Hopkins (6-foot, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 safety CJ Heard (6-foot, 200) and Rome (Ga.) 2023 wide receiver Martel Hight (5-foot-11, 161).
