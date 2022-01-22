Joshua Thomson official as Director of Football Operations

Rarely has the coaching carousel been this busy. Twenty-nine FBS schools hired new head coaches, the most since a record 31 coaches were replaced across college football in 2012. The fallout during and after the 2021 season was immense, with bluebloods trading jabs – Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to USC; Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to LSU — and several jobs opening with more than a month left in the season. Fourteen of the 29 jobs were filled by first-time head coaches, proving again that head coaching experience is not a prerequisite for even the best jobs in the sport.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO