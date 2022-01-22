ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You Might Want To Avoid Eating Cheese After Surgery. Here's Why

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheese may cause these complications after...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Cheese#Acupuncture#Nutrients#Vegetables#Verywell Health
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Green Planet

Why You Shouldn’t Eat Gelatin

It’s pretty clear why vegans don’t eat things like beef and eggs. We can look at them and know they come from animals immediately. However, for some food items, identifying them as animal products isn’t as obvious. Gelatin is one of those sneaky animal products that we don’t think of. Unfortunately, it’s not even vegetarian and should be avoided.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
departures.com

The Butcher Who Wants You to Eat Less Meat

EVERY RESTAURANT STARTS as a dream — and the most thrilling dining-out experiences take place in restaurants where that dream is still alive, where it’s evident that the everyday demands of running a business have not dimmed the original vision. The Ruby Brink is one such restaurant. Situated...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Rat infestation leads to expanded recall – check your pantry for these nuts

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more A rat infestation forced one company to recall every single product it sells in stores a few days ago. The worry was that the products might have been contaminated with Salmonella. This common bacteria can lead to digestive symptoms that typically pass after a few days for most people. But certain people might experience more severe illnesses, and Salmonella infections can be fatal. Following the Bistak recall, African Foodways Market issued a recall for Tiger Nuts. That’s because the product originated from Bistak Enterprises, which suffered the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy