College Sports

FAU basketball: Owls freshman Alijah Martin enjoying breakout season

By Zachary Weinberger
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
As the FAU men’s basketball season is in full swing, certain players have stepped and made a name for themselves.

One of them is Alijah Martin, who in his freshman season has been impressing every chance he gets.

Ever since the opening game of the season against New Mexico, head coach Dusty May has made Martin a mainstay in the starting lineup. He currently averages 13.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 1.4 steals per game.

When asked if the Mississippi-native guard expected this level of production this early in his collegiate career, he had no hesitation answering.

“No, I did,” Martin said. “I just stayed on course and just worked on myself and kept trying to get better every day and it’s working out. The mindset is finding the opportunities to get better and develop as a player. I’m taking it in every day, one step at a time.”

When it comes to any freshman player in collegiate sports, the common perception can be that they aren’t at the upperclassmen’s level in terms of leadership. However, the first thing that May told The Palm Beach Post about Martin was his maturity.

“He’s even-keeled, he’s never too up, never too down. He really tries to process everything where a lot of guys take in information and it goes in one ear and out the other,” May said. “We feel like he's always processing what the coaches ask him to do, what his teammates are saying, and so usually when he opens his mouth, there's a lot of thought and it's usually on the money but he's mature and hard working, he's a great teammate. He's just a wonderful person, first and foremost.”

Recruited out of the Class of 2020, Martin featured in 20 games last season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He is still listed as a freshman due to additional eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin attended North Pike High School in Summitt, Mississippi, but basketball wasn’t the only sport he was playing. Besides taking part in the school’s track and baseball team, he was also the starting quarterback for the varsity team.

In his senior year as quarterback for the North Pike Jaguars, he threw for 2,152 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 1,368 yards along with 13 scores. Having played two full seasons as the starter, the year prior resembled the same statistics.

Chris Smith, current Alternative School Coordinator at North Pike, was the head coach of the high school football team during Martin’s time there and expressed to the Post about his love for coaching him.

“Well, it was very good, he was a great leader for us, he is a super athlete, we've really thought that he would go somewhere Division 1 as a football player. I mean, he was highly recruited,” Smith said. “He had several offers at the D-1 level as a football player. So, he was an exceptional athlete and even better, he's a good kid too and he was just a great leader. And I'm sure he's still doing the same thing.”

As Smith said, Martin did in fact get Division-1 football offers to play quarterback for different universities across the country. According to Martin, he received offers from Tulane, UAB, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Munroe and others. Besides offers, Smith said he was in talks with Ole Miss and Mississippi State for football.

While he had success in football, Smith said that basketball was Martin’s “first love.” He did want him to pursue football since he was the coach of the sport and jokingly said he didn’t want to put basketball in his mind, but ultimately respects his decision.

“I think that was probably his first love, of course who wouldn't want to do that, walking up and down the court in shorts instead of getting the heck knocked out of you,” Smith said. “So he probably made a wise decision but you know, he's an exceptional athlete in both sports.”

While two totally different sports, Martin said playing football has helped him in his basketball career, especially translating into college.

“In terms of initiating contact with a defender and body control and just being aggressive,” Martin said. “My whole game is just being aggressive and it's coming from a football background and I’m using it to my best ability.”

Martin’s athleticism mixed with this FAU basketball team seems like a perfect match, but there was a big bump in the road. During the time Martin was exploring his options, Dusty May was talking to Martin and his family, but no scholarships were open.

May spoke about the initial talks with Martin and his family before a decision was made regarding his athletic future.

“It was actually very brief because we were out of scholarships, and Assistant Coach Todd Abernathy was very honest with his mother that we really want him, but right now we don't have one. If we have one, we're coming after him,” May said. “And just before he was about to make a decision, we had one, we had a scholarship open and we pursued him during COVID.

"So we did a golf cart tour through FaceTime and it was a pretty neat deal and we tried to get to know his mom and him on a personal level and fortunately they trusted us and it's been a good fit.”

The rest is history, or really, the history hasn't been made just yet as May says Martin is not even close to his ceiling.

“No, he's not even close to his ceiling, it’s extremely high and we just want him to continue to get a little bit better and he's doing that, he's not caught up in his success,” May said. “He hasn't changed one iota since everyone started talking about him and the media wanting to interview him and things like that. He's going to be here tomorrow and put in the work.”

Martin agrees about the “sky's the limit” approach with his ability, but spends his time taling highly of his head coach and his teammates around him.

“Yeah, it's crazy because I see everybody is getting better and better. And as a team, I see we are getting better. can't really put any limit to it because we’re still developing a nd we haven't even played our best ball yet,” Martin said. “Coach May has been nothing but good to me and he keeps it real all the time and he tells you what you need to hear, not what you need to hear. He’s a great coach and nothing but respect towards him.”

The Owls are in the midst of conference play as their next game is against rival Marshall on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in FAU Arena.

