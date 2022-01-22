Cantlay takes solo lead in La Quinta after two rounds of play at the American Express

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay is the solo leader in La Quinta after two rounds of play at the American Express.

The So-Cal native came into second round play tied for the lead after shooting 62 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

On Friday, playing the Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA WEST, Cantlay carded a 4-under 68. He's at 14-under for the tournament and heads into the weekend with a one-shot advantage.

Cantlay will play the Stadium Course for his final two rounds, a golf course he's comfortable with playing. Last year, he had a record 61 on the Stadium Course on Sunday.

