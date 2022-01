Led by strong returns for shares of Home Depot and Travelers, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 44 points, or 0.1%, higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Travelers (TRV) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $13.88 (4.0%) while those of Travelers have risen $6.22 (3.8%), combining for a roughly 132-point bump for the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Cisco (CSCO) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO