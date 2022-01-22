ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local preschooler fights Darth Vader, wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Brooklyn Norris, Gretchen Bolander
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryVEt_0dsXIPLo00

NEOSHO, Mo. — Not many kids get to fight with lightsabers at school, and facing off with Darth Vader probably brings those odds to one-in-a-million.

But a local preschooler got that chance today, part of a very special morning.

Oliver Ruth got the surprise of a lifetime. And fighting Darth Vader was just the start.

“I’m not even in kindergarten yet,” said Oliver Ruth, Make-A-Wish Kid.

Making it an even bigger deal for Oliver Ruth to meet Darth Vader. The Star Wars villain is the five year old’s favorite, but topping that is a trip to the Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyworld.

“‘Cuz it has a roller coaster, a lot of rides I like.”

It’s his pick for a Make-A-Wish trip, a break from years of treatment and therapy.

The five year old had a severe stroke complicated by a case of the flu, that he’s still dealing with today.

“This trip will make him feel like, you know, normal, a normal kid for a week. So no doctors, no therapy, no, you know, he can have ice cream for breakfast I was told. So pretty special,” said Amanda Ruth, Oliver’s Mom.

Also special for his Mom and Dad and brothers, along with the rest of the family at school, for the wish reveal.

It’s even unique for Oliver’s two wish granters, here to present the trip from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“This is our first wish reveal at a school. So this was amazing. Just seeing his peers around him celebrate with him was incredible,” said Katie Pierce, Make-A-Wish Foundation.

That trip was supposed to happen in 2020 but got delayed by the pandemic, something that happened to Make-A-Wish kids across the country.

That will all finally happen next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6OU1_0dsXIPLo00


