Taco Bell for breakfast?
Taco Bell announced that they’re bringing their breakfast menu nationwide.
The chain originally launched their breakfast menu in 2014 but it was only available at certain branches.
As of recent Taco Bell breakfast will be available nationwide.
Breakfast at Taco Bell explained
The Taco Bell breakfast menu features a wide variety of options.
From Burritos to Crunchwraps to Cinnabons.
Here’s a closer look on what the menu has to offer.
- Cheesy Toasted Bacon Burrito
- Toasted Cheesy Breakfast Burrito
- Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Potato Burrito
- Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Steak Burrito
- Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito
- Grande Toasted Breakfast Steak Burrito
- Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito
- Breakfast Crunchwrap
- Hash brown
- Cinnabon Delights
- Iced Coffee
- Hot Coffee
- Orange Citrus Mountain Dew Kickstart
This menu also features some combo meal options.
All combo meals come with a 2 pack of Cinnabon Delights and a drink.
Your combo options are
- Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito
- Grande Toasted Breakfast
- Breakfast Crunchwrap
You also have a choice between the two back of Cinnabon Delights or the 12 pack.
How to get Taco Bell breakfast menu items
You can get your hands on Taco Bells breakfast items from 7am to 11am.
You can chose between going through Taco Bells drive thru or stopping in to their lobby.
If you’re interested in getting Taco Bell breakfast you can use this link tot find the nearest store to you.
