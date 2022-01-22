ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Cornell men’s hockey game at Brown rescheduled for Feb. 1

The Cornell men’s hockey team will play its road ECAC Hockey and Ivy League league against Brown at 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Brown men’s hockey program, the originally scheduled game between the Big Red and Bears for Saturday, January 15 was postponed.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

