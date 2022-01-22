Cornell men’s hockey game at Brown rescheduled for Feb. 1

The Cornell men’s hockey team will play its road ECAC Hockey and Ivy League league against Brown at 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Brown men’s hockey program, the originally scheduled game between the Big Red and Bears for Saturday, January 15 was postponed.

