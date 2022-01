There was no celebration needed for Alyssa Studdert when the ball went through the net following her winning basket. She knew seconds before she had won the game. "When I shot it, I saw the arc and I knew right away it was going in," Studdert said. "Everyone says you have to act like you’ve been there before and that’s kind of what you have to do in those big moments, so I just let everybody around me get super hyped."

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO