We're turning to KUER journalists and State Street podcast hosts Emily Means and Sonja Hutson to talk us through the process. As they prepare to head up to Capitol Hill to cover the legislature — and launch State Street's second season — Sonja and Emily pause to help us look beyond the bills passed and the hustle of the session. Both reporters are fascinated by what they call the “hidden structures” that surround Utah's political process. They’re joining us this Friday at 11 a.m. to talk about the Utahns who get to be politicians, the Republican supermajority, how Democrats figure into the process (or don’t) and why you really, really need to understand just how powerful the Rules Committee is.

