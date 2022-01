A second victim has died after a major injury collision Friday morning south of Fresno. Efrain Hernandez, 34, and Alejo Jeronimo Moreno, 32, have been identified as the two men killed in the collision on Highway 41 and Floral Avenue, near Easton, according to Fresno County Sheriffs Office on Monday. The coroner’s office did not have hometowns available for either.

FRESNO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO