KENT COUNTY, MI – U.S. Marine Cpl. Josh Hoffman is being remembered as someone who always kept a smile through his hardships. Hoffman, 39, died Monday, Dec. 27 from complications from injuries he suffered in January 2007 while serving in Iraq. He was paralyzed from the chest down when he was hit by a sniper’s bullet that struck him in the neck and exited his shoulder blade, shattering his upper spine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO