The disease that has become very well known, Covid-19, has been surging but also declining a lot over the past year or more. At first, there were no vaccines or ways to test the population if we had the disease or not. As time has passed, we’ve used advanced technology to develop vaccines, ways to get tested, and most importantly, know how to get treated. When COVID testing first began, it mainly consisted of people going to hospitals or drive-throughs, and booths would be held for it. As we’ve started to learn more about the virus, many companies have developed a way for people to test themselves and process their tests themselves to find their results.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO