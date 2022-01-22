ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

COMMISSIONER LARA APPROVES NEW COVERAGE OPTIONS FOR FARMS AND AGRICULTURAL BUSINESSES UNDER FAIR PLAN

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurance coverage will be available starting February 1st for farm owners, wineries, and other outdoor businesses previously ineligible. January 21, 2022 (Sacramento) -- Acting to address the growing needs for a competitive insurance market for farm owners, wineries, ranchers and other outdoor agricultural businesses, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara today approved the...

chapelboro.com

OC Commissioners Unanimously Approve Racial Equity Plan Draft

The Orange County Board of Commissioners recently unanimously approved an update to the initial One Orange Countywide Racial Equity Plan. Developed in October 2020, the framework aims to become a living document to uncover and address implicit biases in institutions and ensure race can no longer be used to predict life outcomes in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
UPI News

Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
TEXAS STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE CLEARS BIG HURDLE IN CALIFORNIA

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. On Thursday, a key Assembly committee approved a controversial proposal to create a state-funded single-payer health care system — a move that could put many Democrats, and ultimately Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a tough bind ahead of this year’s elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

NEWLY ORGANIZED CANNABIS WORKERS GAIN STATEWIDE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

UFCW union members at STIIIZY retail locations in California to vote on historic contract. January 21, 2022 (San Diego) – Newly organized workers at STIIIZY dispensaries throughout California including San Diego County are voting on their first ever contract as members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
SAN DIEGO, CA
State
California State
Forbes

ICHRAs As An Insurance Plan Option For American Businesses

Tom Dean is the President of ECHO Health, a leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions. Employer-sponsored private health insurance, as we know it, is rapidly approaching a crossroads. Average family premiums for employers have increased 55% since 2010, and rising benefits costs have forced many small businesses to make the difficult decision to reduce or eliminate the health benefits they offer their employees. According to the HRA Council, between 2010 and 2020, businesses with less than 50 employees saw a nearly 20% reduction in employees covered by their firm’s health benefits.
ECONOMY
wjbc.com

State Farm seeks to hire 1000′s of new workers, plans 2 job fairs

BLOOMINGTON – State Farm Insurance said Monday it is looking to hire more than 3,400 employees, and have scheduled two virtual job fairs in the coming days to meet with prospective candidates. In a news release, State Farm said it’s hiring full-and-part-time workers across the country after “a record...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
kfornow.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau Outlines Agricultural Trade Priorities

LINCOLN, NEB. (January 17, 2022) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has identified three trade priorities for the Biden administration following a year in which, according to the organization, there was little movement on the topic. As a majority of the world’s consumers reside outside U.S. borders, international trade is vital to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The success of international trade has led to agricultural exports consistently accounting for roughly 30 percent of each dollar going into the pockets of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Susan Rubio
Person
Ricardo Lara
Person
Gavin Newsom
Lake County News

Katherine Vanderwall appointed county agricultural commissioner/sealer

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors has appointed a new agricultural commissioner, a Lake County native who also will be the first woman to hold the position. The board emerged from closed session at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to announce the appointment of Katherine Vanderwall as agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

Agriculture Commissioner Seeking Final Term in Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s longtime Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says he’s seeking one final re-election bid this fall. Weathers has served as the head of the state’s agriculture agency since 2004. The sixth term Weathers intends to run for will be his final one for the job representing the state’s 25,000 farms, he said in a news release.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Insurance Coverage#Farm Bureau#East County News Service#Senate#The State Legislature#Department#Sb 11#Californians
eastcountymagazine.org

WANT TO HELP PRESERVE DEMOCRACY? SIGN UP AS A POLL WORKER

January 25, 2022 (San Diego) -- Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across California and nationwide are looking to hire. Between the pandemic and the retirement of thousands of older people who have served as poll workers, the situation is grim for ensuring there will be enough people for midterm elections.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCTV

Leon County Commissioners create new 5-year strategic plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During its annual retreat, the Leon County Commission created a new strategic plan and looked back at the last five years. The County reached the majority of its goals laid out in its 2016 to 2021 strategic plan. One of the only places it fell short was in tourism, an industry drastically impacted by the pandemic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
eastcountymagazine.org

LOCAL CARPENTERS’ UNION MEMBERS RECEIVE K95 MASKS DONATED BY PRIMIOR

January 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- Primior, a leading real estate development and asset management firm, has donated 1 million K95 masks to the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC) who represent more than 57,000 members across Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado. Over the past year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

