COMMISSIONER LARA APPROVES NEW COVERAGE OPTIONS FOR FARMS AND AGRICULTURAL BUSINESSES UNDER FAIR PLAN

LINCOLN, NEB. (January 17, 2022) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has identified three trade priorities for the Biden administration following a year in which, according to the organization, there was little movement on the topic. As a majority of the world’s consumers reside outside U.S. borders, international trade is vital to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The success of international trade has led to agricultural exports consistently accounting for roughly 30 percent of each dollar going into the pockets of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

