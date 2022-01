The house committee investigating the Capitol Riots have served subpoenas to more of former President Trump’s major allies. Those include the records of phone numbers associated with Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Gilfoyle who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. It’s the first time the committee issued subpoenas directly targeting the Trump family. Records obtained by the committee include incoming and outgoing calls, including the date, time and length as well as text messages but not the substance or content of the messages. There is no indication on whether or not the committee directly subpoenaed Trump or Gilfoyle for interviews or additional documents nor is there any indication on if Trump’s other children were subpoenaed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO