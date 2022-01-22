ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Grow with KARE: Year-round poinsettia care

 3 days ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Want to keep your poinsettia plants alive and well to bloom again next Christmas?. With proper watering and room temperature, most poinsettia plants will hold their blooms well into late January. Poinsettias do best with the thermostat between 65 and 75 degrees. Lower in the...

