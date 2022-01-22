Grow with KARE: Year-round poinsettia care

Leaning up against the back wall on the inside of the barn, with its disattached legs nearby, I took home the 3-foot in diameter round table to give it a new purpose since it cannot be used anymore on the farm. The table, nothing fancy or worth even taking to an antique road show for someone to ooh and aah about it, is a four-legged table (I reattached the legs with a bolt for each leg), and could easily sit anyone around it, from 1 to even ten people. Though I remember it as hosting about 5 people. Someone brewed coffee, maybe there was a seasonally appropriate baked item to be enjoyed as well and each participant usually had a writing tool and a piece of paper or notebook. We sat on Tuesday mornings, with the farmers just returned from their weekly field walk, field trip plans prepared and the animals fed early.

