The global wheat flour market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in the next few years. Wheat flour is in a powder form derived from wheat grains by grinding them. Wheat flour is available in two varieties: hard type and soft type, based on their gluten level. If it contains high gluten it is termed as hard or strong type and if it contains low gluten, it is termed as soft type wheat flour. Wheat is considered to be the most widely produced cereal all over the globe mostly used for human consumption.

