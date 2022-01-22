ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Public Relations (PR) Tool Market to See Booming Growth | Onalytica, Prezly, AirPR Software

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Public Relations (PR) Tool Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Public Relations (PR) Tool Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Current Largest And Fastest-Growing Regions Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product Type, Application, and Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The North America railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $774.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,163.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Marina and Port Management Software Market to See Booming Growth | Nauticspot, PSA Marine, Fendercare Marine

Latest released the research study on Global Marina and Port Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Marina and Port Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Marina and Port Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fendercare Marine (United Kingdom),Marina Master (Solvenia),Transas Marine International AB (Sweden),Pacsoft International Ltd. (New Zealand),Plus marine S.r.l. (Italy),Navicom Dynamics Limited (New Zealand),Nauticspot (France),PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (Singpore).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Reference Check Software Market to Register Growth of ~21%, See Why

Latest released Reference Check Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Drone Package Delivery Market May See a Big Move | Drone Delivery Canada, Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drone Package Delivery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL, Matternet, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group, Flirtey & Airbus etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Business Software#Global Public Relations#The Public Relations#Google Inc#Business Wire Inc#Meltwater Inc
atlantanews.net

Roofing Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook at a CAGR of 4.3 %

Government support for residential construction projects, rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technologydrive the growth of the global roofing market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roofing market generated $102.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030,...
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Procure Pay Outsourcing Market to See Booming Growth | Capgemini, IBM, Corbus

Latest released the research study on Global Procure Pay Outsourcing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Procure Pay Outsourcing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Procure Pay Outsourcing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Invensis Technologies (India),Optimum Procurement (United Kingdom),Proxima (United Kingdom),TCS (India),WNS (India),IBM (United States),Synise Technologies (India),Xchanging (United Kingdom),Corbus (United States).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kubernetes Service Mesh Market to See Booming Growth | Buoyant, Kong, Tetrate

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Kubernetes Service Mesh Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Kubernetes Service Mesh market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Cloud Storage Market To Be Driven By Increasing Data Quantities Across Organizations, As Well As A Growing Demand To Provide Remote Workers With Constant Access To Data In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Storage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of global cloud storage market, assessing the market based on component, deployment type, organization size, industry and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Netherlands
atlantanews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market May Set New Growth Story | SAS, Oracle, IBM

Latest survey on Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Business Intelligence (BI) Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Business Intelligence (BI) Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Teradata, MicroStrategy, Yellowfin International, Zoho, Jaspersoft, Sisense, Phocas, Domo, Sysomos, ZAP BI, Salesforce, Datapine, Javelin Group & Square.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Cold Plasma Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymers & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Printing, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low Pressure), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Gemstones Market Forecast To 2026: Technology Trends, Productivity, Demands & Supply - Market Research

The wide applications of gemstones in jewelry making is due to its chemical properties. Due to increased preference of people towards jewelry and ornaments, the gemstones market has gained traction. Gems being an essential component of the Earth, according to astrologers,it has certain other particles, which enhances the mood of the person wearing it.It is widely used during the marriage ceremonies and festivals, thus, there is a significant increase in its demand. It does not cause irritation to the skin due to its chemical composition. It is permeable and not easily corroded. It has gained traction in both men and women population. Thus, these salient features tend to incline the customers towards gemstones.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Business Document Work Process Management (BPO) Market to See Booming Growth | Cannon, Banctec, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Business Document Work Process Management (BPO) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business Document Work Process Management (BPO) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business Document Work Process Management (BPO) The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adobe Systems (United States),Banctec, Inc. (United States),Cannon Inc. (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan) ,HP Development Company, L.P. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Konica Minolta (Japan),Lexmark International Inc (United States),Imageworks, LLC (United States),Parascript (United States)
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Cassava Processing Market To Be Driven By Demand For Cassava Globally In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cassava Processing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cassava processing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end uses, industrial uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Squalane Oil Market to See Booming Growth | Sophim, Amyris, Arista, Nucelis

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Squalane Oil Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Squalane Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Portable Ultrasound Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

The Portable Ultrasound market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the current's trends, latest developments, scenario, market size, various drivers, restraints, and major players along with their profile details. Research report offers the major data for year 2021 and 2027 and also provides the forecast data from year 2021 to 2027 which is rested on revenue. With the help of all these information research report helps the market participators to grow market positions. With the help of all these insights Portable Ultrasound market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their position in the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

RPA Platform Training Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants UiPath Training, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global RPA Platform Training Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UiPath Training, The RPA Academy, Blue Prism, Anexas, Digital Workforce Academy, Automation Anywhere, Cignex Datamatics, Kelly Technologies, Symphony, Tek Classes, Virtual Operations etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Comarch, Infor, IFS, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Astea International, ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle, ServiceMax (GE Digital), Accruent, Comarch, CORESYSTEMS, FieldAware, Infor, Key2Act (formerly WennSoft), Microsoft, MSI Data, OverIT, Praxedo, Retriever Communications, ServicePower etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Peas Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2021-2030

The global peas market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Pea is a seed-pod of the fruit Pisum sativum. Each pod contains several peas, which can be green or yellow. Many varieties of peasare produced worldwide such as dry peas, maple, yellow, green, green marrowfat, and Austrian winter peas in which yellow and green peas are commercially grown varieties among all others.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy