On December 6, 2021, the Fowler R4J Board of Education approved the district’s 2022 General Fund Mill levy at 27.005 Mills and the 2022 Bond Fund Mill Levy at 13.325 Mills for 2022 at their regularly scheduled meeting. The Bond Fund Levy is nearly 1 Mill below the maximum allowable (14.263 Mills, $395,000) and will generate the funds necessary to make the 2022 principal and interest payment of $313,625. The less than maximum Mill Levy will save...

FOWLER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO