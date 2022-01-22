ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

Howell County deputy dies from crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - A Howell County Sheriff’s deputy died this week after injuries sustained in a crash late last year. In a media release released Friday, Jan. 21, authorities stated...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 3

Shanna Contreras
3d ago

🙏My prayers and condolences for the family. I had the pleasure of being his waitress a few times and he was such a pleasure, and honest to goodness nice and kind man. Rest in Peace, friend.🙏

Reply
3
Marguerita Jackson
3d ago

my heart goes out to this sweet man's family may he rest easy and paint the sky blue you will be missed but never forgotten friend God bless ur family

Reply
2
