Stolen Signs For Martin Luther King Jr. Day Display Found

Signs honoring Martin Luther King Jr. that were stolen last weekend have been found.

The Traverse City Police Department says two students Wednesday were walking through Ashton Park and found the signs leaning against a tree.

All 17 signs were stolen from a display at Ashton Park sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police are still looking for whoever took the signs.

If you have any information, contact the Traverse City Police Department.