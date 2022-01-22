ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Confused about the alleged fraud at Feeding Our Future? The shell companies, the Las Vegas junket, the $500,000 apartment in Kenya? Here’s everything you need to know about the FBI raid and investigation so far.

By Joey Peters
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. The FBI on Thursday raided the offices of Feeding Our Future, a St. Anthony-based nonprofit that since the start of the COVID pandemic has collected hundreds of millions of federal dollars marked for feeding disadvantaged children...

sahanjournal.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sahan Journal

Feds investigate nonprofit incorporated by Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman in alleged Feeding Our Future food fraud.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. A nonprofit organization that federal investigators allege participated in food-aid fraud was previously incorporated and directed by Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman, according to registration documents filed with the state. In a search warrant...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sahan Journal

‘We can’t be a rubber stamp to what the police want’: Ramsey County attorney takes a new approach to criminal justice.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Sahan Journal reported, wrote, and produced this piece in collaboration with The Appeal, a national nonprofit news organization that covers the U.S. criminal legal system. When leaders in Ramsey County considered building a new youth...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Sahan Journal

Omicron will hit Minnesota schools like a ‘viral blizzard.’ We need to prepare for mass absences, building closures, and more.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. The last time I talked to Dr. Michael Osterholm, the Delta variant of coronavirus was surging in the United States, just as kids and teachers were preparing to go back to school. Children under 12 were not yet eligible for vaccines. And early data about the Delta variant indicated that it was more likely to infect children than previous variants.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Fraud#Las Vegas#Kenya#Fbi#Covid#The Star Tribune#Bock Feeding Our Future
Sahan Journal

A special Qur’an holds the signature of almost every Minnesota Muslim elected to office. At a historic swearing-in ceremony, three Minneapolis City Council members added their names to the list.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. When Representative Ilhan Omar was elected to Congress in 2016, Imam Asad Zaman ordered the largest Qur’an he could find for her swearing-in ceremony. Afterward, Ilhan signed the holy book. Zaman recruited earlier Muslim officeholders to sign the Qur’an, as well. He’s been collecting signatures ever since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
762
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy