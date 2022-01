What could’ve, would’ve and should’ve been. The Buffalo Bills were 13 seconds away from a second straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Josh Allen’s 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis capped a furious comeback and gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead with time winding down in the fourth quarter. All the Bills had to do was kick off and hold on. But that proved to be too much for the NFL’s top-ranked defense as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched down the field in two plays to put Kansas City within field-goal range. Harrison Butker booted a 49-yard field goal as time expired, the Chiefs got the ball first in overtime and the rest is history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO