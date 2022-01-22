New concessions creations for Packers playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.

